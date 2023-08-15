Best Solo Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and 46 subclasses, but which is the best class for a solo campaign? If I’m playing a singleplayer campaign which includes keeping three Origin characters in my party, what is the best solo class in Baldur’s Gate 3? Worry not, your answer lies within.

What is the Best Class in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Druid

Ranger

Paladin

In my opinion, the best solo classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 are Druid, Ranger, and Paladin. This selection is especially true because the Origin companions you can have in your party are Fighter, Barbarian, Cleric, Rogue, Warlock, and Wizard. You can later get a Paladin with Minthara or a Druid with Halsin, but that’s further along in the story and harder to do.

Druid

The reason I think Druid is the best solo class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is because they are versatile and extremely hard to down. Whenever a Druid is low on health, they can use Wild Shape to gain full health as a powerful creature. Once the creature reaches zero HP, they revert back to their human form with full health. This repeatable process gives Druids the most survivability out of any other class.

There are also multiple ways to play the Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3. You get spells with every build which is always nice and fun to have, and you can lean into spellcasting or go all in on Wild Shape. Druids are a lot of fun, can be the tank, and can support the team with high DPS and support spells.

Ranger

Since there’s no easy way to get a Ranger on your team until Act 3, Ranger makes for a good solo class. Rangers are great in long-ranged combat and can be honed into becoming more rogueish, more spellcasty, or have a permanent pet that helps in and out of battle.

While Rangers don’t have the best health or survivability in BG3, they usually stick to the back of the pack while another character, like Lae’zal or Karlach, takes the hits. Rangers aren’t only fun, but they are very effective in combat.

Paladin

Paladin is also an excellent solo class in Baldur’s Gate 3 because they have high health, can heal themselves and their party, and can dish out a lot of damage. Another aspect of Paladins that make them fun to roleplay is that they start with an oath that can be kept or broken depending on your choices.

If you want a character that plays in the front lines, is easy to understand, and can offer a lot of good support to your team, pick Paladin.

Multiclass

Once you’re familiar with all the classes and BG3 in general, I would highly recommend multiclassing. You shouldn’t do it right away, but some of the most powerful solo builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a combination of two via multiclassing.

Learn the absolute best multiclass builds in the guide I wrote at PC Invasion. Besides that, experiment with multiple classes and figure out which one you like best because all classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be great solo classes.

