All Baldur’s Gate 3 Ritual Spells That You Can Cast for Free

Ritual Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be cast for free,similar to D&D 5e, which served as the source material. However, to achieve this, certain rules must be followed, and only a select number of spells are designated as rituals. Luckily, all that information is here for your convenience.

All Ritual Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

Name School Level Effect Disguise Self Illusion 1 Magically change all aspects of your appearance, including gender and race. Enhance Leap Transmutation 1 Triple a creature’s jumping distance for 10 turns. Feather Fall Transmutation 1 You and nearby allies gain Immunity to Falling damage for 10 turns. Find Familiar Conjuration 1 Summon a familiar, a spirit that takes the form of a creature of your choosing within your class or scroll limitations. In Baldur’s Gate 3, familiars can take the form of a Cat, Crab, Frog, Rat, Raven, Quasit, Scratch, or a Spider. Each class that has access to Find Familiar usually can only summon some of those variations. Longstrider Transmutation 1 Increase a creature’s movement speed by 3m until the next Long Rest. Speak with Animals Divination 1 You gain the ability to comprehend and communicate with beasts. When interacting with animals, you will be able to know what they are saying and reply as if you were interacting with a humanoid NPC. Detect Thoughts Divination 2 Allows you to to read the thoughts of certain creatures when interacting with them. The option to use this spell will keep showing up in dialogues as long as you have it prepared. Silence Illusion 2 Creates a magic dome where any sound is completely muffled. Everyone within it is considered death, spells that required verbal components cannot be cast, and everyone inside of it is considered Immune to Thunder damage. It lasts for 100 turns. Speak with Dead Necromancy 3 Grant a semblance of life to a humanoid corpse, allowing it to answer up to 5 questions. Skeletons and creatures killed with Acid, Fire, Lightning, Necrotic, or Radiant damage no longer have a mouth and can’t be made to talk using this spell. It doesn’t work on Undead creatures.

How to Use Ritual Spells for Free

Just because a spell is classified as a ritual doesn’t necessarily mean it can always be used for free. It can be cast for no cost, provided that it is cast as a ritual. To check if you can cast a spell as a ritual, look for a green star in spell’s Inspect window. The conditions to cast these spells without spending any of your slots are pretty simple:

Your character must know the spell and have it prepared

Make sure your spell is indeed categorized as a ritual spell

Do not cast it during a combat encounter

If your character needs to prepare spells like Wizards and Clerics do, then the spell must be ready. Other classes don’t have to worry about it. They will always cast a ritual spell as a ritual. Open your Spellbook and check your list of prepared spells.

Keep in mind that if you’re in a combat encounter, you’ll need unspent spell slots to use magic. For instance, Silence can be used for free, but not when Initiative has been rolled. Besides all that, there are other noteworthy things about Ritual Spells that you should pay attention to:

Ritual Spells trigger Tempestuous Magic and Wild Magic even when you don’t use spell slots

If your class doesn’t cast rituals, you can choose the Ritual Caster feat to learn two ritual spells

Warlocks can only cast two spells before a short rest, even if they are ritual spells

Hopefully, this guide has helped you understand which ritual spells you need and how to use them without any cost. If you come across a scroll that contains a ritual your wizard doesn’t know, don’t spend it. Let your wizard use the scroll to add that spell to their Spellbook. Even a single ritual, like Silence, can help you tremendously without any cost. You can use it to sneak behind a vendor to complete Sarin’s Skull quest or infiltrate a heavily guarded area, significantly diminishing your troubles throughout the game.

