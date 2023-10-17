BG3 Sarin’s Skull Location: How to Solve the Sarin Skeleton Puzzle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Siryasius, you may have come across Sarin’s skeleton and noticed that her skull is missing. Upon speaking with the grease wizard, you’ll realize that he isn’t the most sane person, and his paranoia may have led to his friend’s demise. If you think it’s time we find her head and put her soul to rest, here’s how to do it.

Where to Find Sarin’s Skull

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to the Undercity Ruins waypoint

Head west to find the Voiceless Penitent Bareki

Take Sarin’s skull from the pouch behind him

Assuming that you found her skeleton, it’s time to get the rest of her back. Sarin’s skull is kept by a mute merchant in the northern area of Baldur’s Gate sewers. In order to get there, you can use the Waypoint to the Undercity Ruins. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, once you’re in the sewers, head north until you find it. It won’t be hard.

Once you find the Waypoint, move west, where the floor is flooded. You will see a merchant to your right. He is the Voiceless Penitent Bareki, and the skull you seek is behind him, within a pouch. He won’t just let you take it, and fighting him will cause you to lose a merchant. Thankfully, this is Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can handle this situation in many ways without triggering a combat encounter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A good method is to separate your party into two groups. Use one group to engage Bareki in conversation, causing him to face east. Do not select any option. Switch to another character by pressing the Character Select button on the bottom left of your screen during the social encounter. Select a character from the other group and use them to crouch behind the merchant and get Sarin’s Skull from the pouch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another approach is to turn invisible and maneuver around Voiceless Penitent Bareki to retrieve the pouch. You can do it by drinking an invisibility potion or using a spell. Wizards are handy in these situations since they can learn spells to change their arsenal between encounters. If Gale is your party, open his spell book to check if he knows any Invisibility spells. If he does, prepare it and use it. You can substitute it for another spell later once you finish this part.

How to Solve the Sarin Skeleton Puzzle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After retrieving the skull from the Voiceless Penitent, a ghost will suddenly materialize next to your character. It will follow you around as long as you’re in this area. Do not leave the sewers. Now, it’s time for you to return to Sarin’s Skeleton. Once you get there, interact with it to open an Insert Item window. Place the skull back where it belongs to complete the quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sarin’s ghost will briefly appear next to her skeleton as a sign of gratitude and you will be rewarded with a rare item called Magic Amulet. It grants you an ability called Innate Fortitude that allows you to use a reaction to make an Attack Roll or Saving Throw with Advantage.

This is just one of many secrets in Act 3; however, exercise caution when exploring new areas. There are many surprisingly powerful threats hiding in every corner. Baldur’s Gate is a city filled with conspiracies, devils, aberrants, and magic. If you feel like you need to become stronger to face them, look for merchants to buy better gear and make sure to have a good strategy in mind when selecting your party members.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023