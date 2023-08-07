Baldurs’s Gate 3 Wizard, Warlock, and Sorcerer Differences

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three magic-focused classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and if you’re unfamiliar with Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition, then you may be thinking that they’re all basically the same thing. You’ve got the right idea — they all do cast spells at the end of the day — but their spellcasting methods could not be more different. Here’s what you need to know about Wizards, Warlocks, and Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can choose the best class for you.

How Are Wizards, Warlocks, and Sorcerers Different in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Wizards, Warlocks, and Sorcerers are all magic-casting classes, but they have access to different skills, cantrips, and spells. In addition, they all have proficiencies with different weapons. For example, a Warlock will be able to use some swords with ease, while Wizards should stick to a staff. The stat they use for their spellcasting ability is different, too. Wizards use Intelligence, while Sorcerers and Warlocks use Charisma.

Wizards

Image: Larian Studios

Wizards are the typical nerdy casters that you picture when you imagine a D&D magic caster. From a lore perspective, Wizards learn their magical powers from rigorous study. As such, they can learn new spells from books and scrolls found throughout the world. They aren’t proficient with any armor or martial weapons though, so they’ll have to stick with a staff and mainly use their spells to deal damage.

Because of this, Wizards are the glass cannon class of Baldur’s Gate 3. They don’t have a lot of HP, but they can cast devastating spells like Fireball that can decimate a group of goblins in a single turn. They’re a valuable asset to have, and they can look super stylish while destroying their foes because Baldur’s Gate 3’s robes are very pretty.

Warlocks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warlocks, on the other hand, obtain their magical powers from a deal with a higher power. These are evil at worst and shady at best, so all Warlocks have some pretty serious baggage with them. Of course, these pacts give them access to Pact Magic, which lets them cast some of the best spells in the game. Eldritch Blast is an insanely powerful spell that you can use without using a Spell Slot, for example, so Warlocks can do some insane damage.

Plus, Warlocks are proficient with some armor and weapons, so they’re essentially a hybrid between caster and fighter. They can hold their own on the front lines and provide support from afar. They’re very powerful and easily one of the best classes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sorcerers

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sorcerers are closer to Wizards than Warlocks, but there’s one key difference that gives them a unique identity. Sorcerers are born with an innate ability to cast magic, so there’s no need to study or make a deal with a shady entity. Because their spellcasting ability is Charisma instead of Intelligence, they’re great in conversation just like Warlocks since you don’t have to worry about dumping points into the latter.

Sorcerers may seem pretty close to Wizards on paper, but the main difference between the two is their spell catalog. Sorcerers have access to a more limited range of spells than Wizards, but the ones they can cast are incredibly powerful. Plus, Sorcerer subclasses like Draconic Bloodline or Wild Magic can drastically alter their playstyle.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023