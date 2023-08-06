Image: Larian Studios

Among the many characters you can add to your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, very few are as game-changing in the early portion of the game as our favorite troubled wizard, Gale of Waterdrop. But differently from your other companions, in the case of his untimely demise, Gale will allow you to revive him without expending a single item by completing his In Case of Death quest. But how can you complete In Case of Death and thus Revive Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Revive Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

to get a little more context beforehand, after Gale’s death, a projection of him will then appear, saying that the wizard can be brought back to life with the help of an artifact he carries on his person.

With that said, once that happens, you will be able to bring Gale back to life by first going to his corpse, and interacting with his Pouch. Once opened, the pouch will then reveal two items, a Scroll, and a Magical Flute.

After opening the pouch, the next step will be simply equipping the Flute and then playing it in the following order: D-E-A-D. Once you finish performing, a Magma Mephit will appear and ask you his name in their own language. You must get it right in order to unlock the next dialogue option. The right answer to the Magma Mephit’s question will be K’ha’ssji’trach’ash (the second overall dialogue option).

After doing that, you will be able to complete the quest and revive Gale by selecting ”Hand over Gale’s Letter”, which will cause the demon to disappear and a Scroll of Resurrection to be added to your inventory. Now, just select the item and use it on Gale’s corpse in order to revive him and complete the Case of Death Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To recap, here’s a rundown of how to revive Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Examine Gale’s corpse and open his pouch (The item will be named Gale’s Pouch).

Read the Scroll and then equip the Flute.

Play the notes in the following order: D>E>A>D

Guess the Magma Mephit ‘s name: K’ha’ssji’trach’ash.

Select ”Hand over Gale’s Letter”.

Use the free Scroll of Resurrection to bring Gale back to life.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023