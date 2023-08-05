Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock Pacts: Which One Should I Choose?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warlocks are an interesting class in Baldur’s Gate 3 because their subclass option is to select a pact that they make with their magical donor and then they get to choose a Pact Boon at level 3. Sorcerers get their power through a bloodline, Wizards earn their magical abilities through research and dedication, but Warlocks make a demonic pact to get magic. So, what is the best Warlock pact and subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What is the best Warlock Subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

My honest answer for what the best Warlock subclass is in Baldur’s Gate 3 is whichever one you think sounds the most fun. Roleplaying is the heart of Baldur’s Gate 3, and while you can min/max backgrounds, races, and subclasses to make the “meta” Warlock, I think you should always go with what your heart tells you.

With that out of the way, there are three Warlock subclasses and they all have their benefits:

The Fiend – Warlocks that make a pact with a devilish fiend. This subclass features Dark One’s Blessing which grants you four temporary hit points after reducing a hostile creature to zero HP.

– Warlocks that make a pact with a devilish fiend. This subclass features Dark One’s Blessing which grants you four temporary hit points after reducing a hostile creature to zero HP. The Great Old One – Warlocks that make a pact with eldritch beings. This subclass features Mortal Reminder which Frightens the creature you hit and all surrounding creatures when you land a Critical Hit and they fail a Wisdom Saving Throw.

– Warlocks that make a pact with eldritch beings. This subclass features Mortal Reminder which Frightens the creature you hit and all surrounding creatures when you land a Critical Hit and they fail a Wisdom Saving Throw. The Archfey – Warlocks that make a pact with a lady or lord of the fey. This subclass features Fey Presence which is a ranged action that Charms or Frightens nearby foes for two turns if they fail a Wisdom Daving Throw.

In order of best to worst, I’d say it goes The Fiend, The Great Old One, and The Archfey. Don’t get me wrong, every Warlock subclass has a good argument for being the best, but I like playing up close and personal as a Warlock so The Fiend is best for that.

What is the best Warlock Pact Boon in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After picking your Warlock subclass and reaching level three, you’ll need to select a Warlock Pact Boon. You can choose Pact of the Chain, Pact of the Blade, or Pact of the Tomb. Here is a breakdown of each Warlock pact:

Pact of the Chain – Gain the service of a familiar, animal, imp, or quasit.

– Gain the service of a familiar, animal, imp, or quasit. Pact of the Blade – Summon a pact weapon or bind one you are wielding. Pact weapons use Charisma instead of Strength or Dexterity.

– Summon a pact weapon or bind one you are wielding. Pact weapons use Charisma instead of Strength or Dexterity. Pact of the Tomb – Gain a grimoire called “The Book of Shadows.” You gain Guidance, Vicous Mockery, and Thorn Whip.

The best Warlock Pact Boon differs based on your Warlock playstyle. If you are an aggressive Warlock, The Fiend and Pact of the Blade work great together because you get a magical weapon that has a higher chance to high enemies and a way to gain temporary HP when you get kills.

Warlocks that want to stay in the back and cast spells would benefit from Pact of the Tomb because they get three new spells — this pairs well with The Archfey.

The Great Old One and Pact of the Chain make an excellent combo because you can play aggressively successfully because you’ll have the help of a special summon and be able to debuff enemies when you successfully land a Critical Hit.

Again, pick whatever Warlock subclass with whatever Warlock Pact Boon you think is best! And, if you ever decide you want to choose a different Warlock subclass, or make a different pact, you can by respeccing your character.

