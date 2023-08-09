Baldur’s Gate 3 Respec: How to Find Withers and Change Classes

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of classes for you to choose from and during the game, it isn’t uncommon for you to want to switch around your class. If you would like to do that then you will be needing the assistance of Withers, who newly starting players may not know too much about. This article will take you through how to find Withers and of course how to Respec in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Find Withers and Respec in Baldur’s Gate 3

Withers can be found at your camp after you have progressed in the game or you can fast-track Withers appearing by finding him in the final section of the Dank Crypt dungeon. After you speak to Withers, he will make show up at your camp and will remain there. Nonetheless, regardless of whether you complete the dungeon or not, Withers will still show up at your camp eventually and it doesn’t take too long.

If you are struggling to find Withers in your camp, he looks a bit like a zombie and I think also akin to a Draugr from Skyrim — if you have played through that. To Respec, simply speak to Withers and pay the 100 gold pieces fee to begin. After you pay up, you can Respec your character and change your class, ability setup, spells, and anything else you desire from the menu. You can respec throughout the game whenever you feel like it.

Is There Anything I Can’t Respec in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You will not be able to change your race or appearance at Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3. This means that the choices you make in the character creation are vitally important and shouldn’t be rushed through. However, if you bought the Deluxe Edition (or bought the Early Access) you will be given the Mask of the Shapeshifter.

This item will let you change your race/appearance but only until you next rest so there isn’t too much you can do about changing your appearance. It is unknown if a feature will be added by the developers to change your race and appearance permanently during the game in the future. For the time being, you can focus on the respec of elements like your class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

