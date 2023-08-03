Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Impressions Review | So Good So Far

Image: Larian Studios

Awoken from the slumber of six years of development and three years of early access, the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here. And it was well worth the wait. While many enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access, I opted out and instead decided to wait for the full release. I’ve only been able to play around 10 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3, which doesn’t put me any farther than the people that finished Act 1 in early access, but since this is my first time experiencing Baldur’s Gate 3, I’m happy to report that the finished product is wildly fun and extremely well polished.

First, a bit of background. Baldur’s Gate 3 is literally Dungeons & Dragons 5e with a premade story for you to follow, and it makes for such a good alternative. D&D’s already a game beloved by many, but it’s held back by physical limitations and lots of prep work. What you lose in unbridled creativity both in storytelling and combat encounters in D&D, you gain in the ease of booting up a video game and the ability to play with friends from anywhere in the world in Baldur’s Gate 3. I’ve yet to try the co-op in, but if it works well, this game could really replace your D&D game nights.

I’ve barely scratched the surface with my 10 hours, but from what I’ve played, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a remarkable experience with a genuinely impressive amount of player freedom — whether that be through character and class customization, world-altering decisions, or absolutely bonkers combat encounters and equally bonkers ways you can get out of starting a fight.

Make it Pink! Make it Blue! – The Customization

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The graphics in Baldur’s Gate 3 are gorgeous, and it’s best shown in the first minutes of the game when you create your character. The detail and level of customization are impressive. I’m not one for extremely detailed character customizations that allow you to determine cheek depth and jaw tautness, so I love Baldur’s Gate 3’s refined character creation. The selection of races is wonderful — they are all visually stunning and so much fun to customize. You can spend hours just customizing your character, and trust me, I have. I also really love how there are trans and non-binary options; the more diversity and representation, the better. You can even customize your character’s genitalia, which is cool (you can also turn off all nudity, which is equally cool).

Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t be a D&D game without multiple classes, subclasses, and multiclassing. At launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and 46 subclasses to choose from. After you’ve chosen your class, you either get to choose your subclass immediately or unlock your options at level two. Also, at level two, you can begin multiclassing into any of the 11 other classes. And then there’s Feats which offer even more minute class customization. You can truly make any class you want in Baldur’s Gate 3. The buildcrafting potential is strong, but you also don’t get punished for picking whatever race, background, class, and subclass you find to be the coolest, a balance that’s really important.

D&D Made Easy… But It’s Not Easy – The Gameplay

Yeah, figuring out puzzles and making decisions is cool, but we all know the combat is what’s really important. I love the turn-based combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 — it’s almost identical to Divinity: Original Sin 2. The skills, spells, and combat roles your individual character contributes feel really solid for those familiar with RPGs. I also find the hotbar UI really easy to understand and navigate, which is a huge win. The downside is I’ve experienced some awkward mechanics that make combat slightly less enjoyable. Like how you might want to hit someone with a melee attack but your character took a few extra steps and now you’re just barely out of reach. Or when you aim a spell and need to finagle your line of sight because it’ll only line up with the enemy’s toe. And while there is a difficulty setting, combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is challenging. Consider running away when things are too tough or reloading a save (quick save often!) when a bad roll results in you fighting 10 enemies that are a level above you.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just like D&D, Baldur’s Gate 3 features skill checks. In conversations, these skill checks are manual dice rolls that can have pluses and minuses based on your proficiencies and spells. Everywhere else in the world, skill checks are automatically performed as you walk around — like perception checks when looking for traps, stealth checks when sneaking past enemies, and survival checks when looking for treasure. I’m a big fan of these skill checks, especially the manual ones, because it adds that tactile D&D feel of choice and chance that makes successes and failures carry more weight.

However, with skill checks, I wish there was an option to turn on all dice rolls instead of seeing only visible dice rolls in conversations. I know the percentage by an enemy is all you need to know to quickly consider the AC check and saving throw chance, but I think all the automatic dice rolls behind the scenes can inhibit the player’s understanding of the core combat system, which is both a positive and a negative I suppose. I just think the option would be nice.

Besides how good combat and skill checks are, the only downside I have with the gameplay is the lack of a beginner-friendly tutorial. The intro of the game, which takes about an hour, serves as an appetizer to introduce you to combat, decision-making, exploring the world, and solving puzzles, but if I wasn’t already familiar with how Larian Studios’ games work, since I played and loved Divinity: Original Sin 2, I think I would’ve struggled to learn the ropes during this short “tutorial,” if you can call it that. I wish there was a more detailed or in-depth showcase of how to play Baldur’s Gate 3 to help people that are new to Larian Studios’ games and new to D&D.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

And, of course, we can’t forget about romance. Anyone who’s been following Baldur’s Gate 3 is aware that you can have sex with a Druid shape-shifted into a bear, and there is a lot of fantasy lust fulfillment in Baldur’s Gate 3, but what’s really taken me by surprise is the opportunity for deep romantic connections. I’m gonna be honest, I started romancing Shadowheart to just get the juicy sex scene (for science), but when our relationship finally got to the point where we went on a nighttime date, I found myself leaning into getting to know her and building our relationship subtlely — I even ended the night with a kiss. There were plenty of opportunities for me to get right to it and have a one-night stand, but I find it fascinating that the romance can be deeper than that. I was expecting Mass Effect where the end goal is sex and was surprised to find that Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance is much more mature, in more ways than one.

Mind Flayin’ Fun – The Story

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Right after customizing your character and pressing “Venture Forth,” you’re immediately launched into a dramatic cutscene that features mind flayers, dragons, and realm hopping. There might not have ever been a more immediate, action-packed opening than what we get with Baldur’s Gate 3. And the story just continues to evolve from there. The first main goal is to deal with the tadpole that’s been planted in your brain that’s supposed to turn you into a mind flayer but hasn’t, but the story’s scope grows even bigger when your Guardian meets you one night and hints at a cosmic war being waged. It’s all high fantasy excellence, but not the kind that reeks of pretentiousness and fluff.

While the grand overarching story is really interesting and I definitely want to experience more, the micro stories found in sidequests and the Origin characters’ backgrounds and interactions with each other are just as strong a motivator for me to keep playing — sometimes even more so. For example, I really like the characters Wyll and Karlach, but both of their life goals are to kill each other. Because of my specific choices, I guided Wyll and Karlach to understand one another and to form a budding friendship. However, every choice has a consequence; Wyll’s magical patron appeared and turned him into a demon for not honoring his pact. Wyll is forever a demon going forward in my campaign which is such an interesting story arc for him. Wyll and Karlach’s relationship doesn’t have anything to do with the tadpool story, but it’s mini-stories like this that make discovering the next big story detail feel like a lived-in adventure that I’m in charge of.

Choose Wisely – The Choices

D&D is known for being an open-ended game with infinite choices. While Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t that, and can’t realistically be without the help of an insanely powerful AI-run system the likes of which doesn’t exist (yet), there are tons of exciting choices to make, all of which can drastically change the outcome of specific encounters and the story at large. One silly example is you can persuade an army of goblins to let you pass or call upon some troll friends you made earlier to fight them all. There are more serious examples, too, like if you should have an entire tiefling refugee camp exterminated by siding with the goblins. Or you can find the head Druid to continue a spell that will keep the tiefling camp safe until everyone can evacuate to Baldur’s Gate. The stakes are sometimes large and sometimes small, but the choices always present multiple routes forward, all led by you.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Going back to my Wyll and Karlach example, there were multiple opportunities for me to side with Wyll and kill Karlach, or stick to Karlach’s side and kill Wyll for being the problem. I could have drastically changed my entire party’s story, including mine, by choosing to kill Karlach or Wyll, but I chose the middle ground, and Wyll became a demon because of it. Each decision so far has felt so personal and distinct to my campaign, which makes me want to play different campaigns with different friend groups to see just how far we can take it.

My Final Thoughts So Far

I’ve only been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for about 10 hours, but if I had to give it a score, I would give it a 4.5/5. I think Baldur’s Gate 3 could easily be GOTY for people familiar with Larian Studios’ games and D&D. I also think people unfamiliar with either Larian Studios’ or D&D could struggle to find their groove with Baldur’s Gate and consider it more of a 4/5. I still want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op and I want to experience more of the story with higher-level combat, but my temporary score of 4.5/5 is because of the phenomenal stories, customization, choice variety, and gameplay. What currently holds it back from a perfect score is how the clunkiness of gameplay mechanics can sometimes hold you back from playing the story your way, and how new players are tossed into a jarring game.

Besides that, Baldur’s Gate 3 is so good so far; the more progress I make, the more hooked I become. Every moment I’m not playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I wish I was… so let me wrap this up — go play Baldur’s Gate 3! It’s a defining RPG that masterfully blends all that’s brilliant about D&D into an equally convenient and engaging video game.