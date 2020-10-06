Baldur’s Gate 3 entered early access today on PC and Google Stadia, allowing players to jump into the game’s first act before it fully releases sometime in the next year or two. This is similar to Larian Studios’ last game, Divinity Original Sin 2, which launched in early access on Steam in 2016 before making its way to consoles soon after. That game eventually came to consoles, so will Baldur’s Gate 3 ever come to Xbox? Larian’s latest RPG is only available on PC and Stadia right now, but a console port is not entirely out of the question. Here’s everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox?

An Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not currently in development. Larian Studios has shut down any possibility of an Xbox port. In an interview with Eurogamer, executive producer David Walgrave shared some details about a possible console port.

“We are focusing on PC and Stadia but that’s it,” Walgrave told Eurogamer. “I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.” Walgrave then went on to clarify that next-gen consoles could most likely handle the game, so a Series X/Series S port of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still a possibility.

Even if the game does eventually release on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S after it leaves early access, there’s a possibility that Xbox One owners won’t be left out of the fun. “Maybe it could run,” said Walgrave, “but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn’t look as cool anymore.” Larian’s last game, Divinity Original Sin 2, came to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch after launching in early access on PC in 2016, so Baldur’s Gate 3 could follow the same pattern.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least one year in early access development.