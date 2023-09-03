Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Guns Now Thanks to Modders

Image: Nexusmods

Barring the occasional forced insertion of an extraterrestrial cephalopod larva through your tear duct, Baldur’s Gate 3 generally adheres to a medieval high fantasy aesthetic. Fortunately for those who have gotten bored of swinging swords and casting spells, a new mod is here to spice up combat by allowing you to pull a piece on your enemies. Here’s how to get yourself a gun in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Artificer Mod: Explained

The mod that allows you to wrap your fingers around the cold grip of a hot gun in Baldur’s Gate 3 was developed by a modder known as Kiderion. The mod isn’t a simple graphics reskin that swaps out crossbows and longbows for pistols and rifles; instead, it adds a new character class known as the Artificer. The Artificer is the only one of the thirteen official character classes in Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition that is not available in the base game of Baldur’s Gate 3, probably because it doesn’t quite fit the aesthetic of the Forgotten Realms.

The Artificer is a spellcaster who uses their innate intellect to craft and use powerful gadgets known as Infusions that allow them to wield magic with the same level of proficiency as a Wizard or a Sorcerer. While the Artificer can cobble together a wide variety of tools that allow them to play many roles within an adventuring party, they are most well-known for their ability to wield firearms, even in campaign settings where they are uncommon or nonexistent.

Kiderion’s Artificer mod fully integrates the Artificer class into Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing you to unleash the terrifying power of science upon the unsuspecting inhabitants of the Forgotten Realms. While all of the Artificer’s four subclasses can wield firearms effectively, players who want to make the most of the class’s knack for marksmanship will want to choose the Artillerist subclass once they reach level 3. The Artillerist can use their technical prowess to cobble together an Eldritch Cannon that can function as a shotgun, a flamethrower, or even a crude version of Team Fortress 2’s Medi Gun.

Like many mods, the Artificer mod isn’t flawless, as there are moments where you are referred to as a Wizard in dialogue, and the Infusion Icon doesn’t show up. However, the sight of an annoying Goblin bandit being reduced to green paste courtesy of your Edlrtich Cannon more than makes up for it.

This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023