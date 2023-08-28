How to Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Skipping Romance Scenes

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an extensive number of systems included in its design and every so often, one system could of course glitch and this seems to be the case for some players’ romance scenes in the game. I know that this has led players to go and seek out online community forums about what the issue may be. This article will take you through possible fixes on how to stop Baldur’s Gate 3 skipping certain romance scenes.

How to Fix Skipped Romance Scenes for Baldur’s Gate 3

If you have been getting any romance scenes skipped then it is likely a glitch and not anything to do with your own save file. As long as you are correctly romancing/flirting with your desired character then you should eventually reach the stage where a cutscene can indeed be triggered. If you want to be extra safe, make sure you have the “Show Cinematic Nudity” feature enabled in your User Settings.

Unfortunately, apart from that, there is currently not anything else that may work for recovering any skipped scenes until Larian Studios decides to look into it if they do. Reporting a confirmed skipped scene (or any bug) through the official website can have a larger impact than other places for bugs since the team will be notified.

There is also a possibility that the “skipped scenes” may be some players looking for a bigger romance scene when instead the scenes are just actually some of the shorter ones. Nonetheless, Shadowheart cutscenes have been the most talked about recently and one Redditor commented to a discussion about it. Reportedly saying that one of the romance scenes can be achieved in Act 3 after you are in the Wyrm’s Crossing and return to camp to speak to Shadowheart at night.

Is it Only Shadowheart Romance Cutscenes Affected?

No, even since early 2023 in January, forum posts around some romance cutscenes being skipped were posted but this time about Gale. However, it was noted in the thread that a player got a response from the development team that they were aware of this and it “should be sorted before release”. There is of course a chance that other cutscenes could have a similar issue, such as some scenes with Shadowheart.

Even a Steam post on August 6 highlighted an apparent issue with an Astarian romance scene so if you encounter anything like this, it is best to report it for a better chance of getting a fix. For now, you will have to focus on the conversational flirting/romance instead if this is happening to you.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023