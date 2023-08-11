Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not afraid of letting players achieve a lot of customization with their characters and many may wonder if you can also change underwear. It isn’t immediately obvious if you can or not so if (like me) you were wanting the answer to this, look no further. This article will take you through how to change underwear in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Change Underwear in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, underwear fashionistas can rejoice in knowing they can switch up their in-game character’s underwear as they see fit. Underneath your shoe/boot section in the gear menu, you will notice a slot that is filled with underwear for whichever party member you are on. You can choose to send that particular underwear to another character in your party (or yourself if you so desire) and swap it out for theirs.

Right-Click the underwear to do this and then select “Send to (name here)” for whatever character you’d like to send the underwear over to. Nenime on YouTube has an excellent video showing the underwear-swapping system in action. It is very simple to switch the underwear over, you can remove it first and then change it over, so you likely won’t have any issues in the process — all the more customization for you!

How to Get the Twitch Camp Clothing Set

In order to get the “Camp Clothing Set” from Twitch Drops, you need to watch at least two hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch. The promotion only runs until August 17 and you need to make sure that you have a Larian Studios account first. When you do, navigate to the “Connected Accounts” section on Larian Studio’s website — at the side of the page when you log in. There will be a big “Twitch” button for you to press once you are in the Connected Accounts area.

Link your Twitch Account to the Larian Studios account and then afterward, you can proceed to watch the two hours necessary for the Camp Clothing Set. Once you have done so, claim the Twitch Drop by clicking your profile on Twitch and then select “Drops & Rewards.” Find the drop in there to claim and then boot up Baldur’s Gate 3. Go to your camp’s “Traveller Chest” and you will find the set waiting for you inside.

Can You Buy Underwear in Baldur’s Gate 3?

At the time of writing, there has been no information found (officially) on if you can actually buy underwear anywhere later in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you can actually switch out not just companion underwear but also any Hireling underwear you have access to. Hirelings can be acquired from Withers in your camp, who you will already be familiar with if you are past the Dank Crypt dungeon area.

Now that you know how to go about changing underwear in Baldur’s Gate 3, get back into the game and make your appearance underneath as bold as you would like.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023