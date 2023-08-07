Image: Larian Studios

In true RPG fashion, Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the ability to freely switch both yours as well as the weapons of your companions, thus allowing you to experiment with many builds as you venture forward in your campaign. But how can you dual wield in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Dual Wield in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can dual-wield weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 from the get-go by simply opening your character sheet and then equipping two-light weapons, such as the Shortsword and the Salami. You can equip weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 by opening your inventory/or clicking on the weapon slot and then either selecting or dragging your selected weapon to it.

With that said, for those playing as Fighter or a Barbarian, it is highly recommended that you avoid dual-wielding light weapons, as doing so will massively hurt your overall damage and performance, with the sole exception being when using enchanted weapons.

Is It Possible to Dual Wield Versatile Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes. You can unlock the ability to dual-wield versatile weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 by picking the Dual Wielder feat after reaching level 4 with your class of choice. After picking the feat, you will be able to dual-wield 2 versatile weapons by simply equipping them as instructed above.

Unfortunately for all looking to go beyond and duel wield two heavy weapons in the game, it is not possible to dual wield great weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Unlock the Dual Wielder Feat

You can unlock the Dual Wielder feat in Baldur’s Gate 3 by simply reaching level 4, as upon doing so you will be given the choice to either enhance your Ability Points or pick a Feat. Among the options, Dual Wielder will be the eighth overall.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023