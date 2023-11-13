Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re interested in romancing Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s important to understand her completely, including her likes and dislikes.

Lae’zel is one of my two favorite companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is a formidable Githyanki fighter, considered powerful even among her mind flayer-hunting kin. Here’s everything you need to know to win her over.

How to Increase Lae’zel’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the most crucial aspect of romancing a character. Lae’zel, like all characters, has a distinct personality and things she approves of, as well as things she dislikes. As long as you can consistently appeal to Lae’zel’s values, gaining her approval should be straightforward.

Lae’zel’s Likes

Lae’zel is all about demonstrating power and conviction. She is a powerful fighter who sees diplomacy as a tool of weaklings. You mustn’t appear inferior if you want to earn her admiration. Always behave as a strong and assertive warrior, even when it may be viewed as cruel. Here’s a list of things Lae’zel approves of:

Demonstrating combat skills and prowess.

Taking assertive and decisive actions.

Prioritizing personal goals over helping others.

Expressing determination to find a cure for ceremorphosis.

Supporting self-preservation and acknowledging the need for protection.

Accepting challenges and facing them head-on.

Displaying strength and resistance to external influences.

Exhibiting a ruthless demeanor.

Remaining composed and resisting external pressures.

Engaging in combat, especially against formidable opponents.

Demonstrating dominance and superiority.

Lae’zel’s Dislikes

As mentioned above, if you want Lae’Zel to like you, she can’t perceive you as someone who is beneath her. Choosing a path that makes you look weak or cowardly is an easy way to make her dislike you. Here’s a list of things Lae’zel disapproves of:

Choosing non-confrontational or submissive approaches.

Attempting to negotiate or persuade others peacefully.

Engaging in degrading or undignified activities.

Showing sympathy or compassion towards others.

Demonstrating a lack of conviction or assertiveness.

Succumbing to external pressures or influences.

How to Romance Lae’zel

Before you can have a romantic scene with Lae’zel, you must progress enough in the campaign for her to notice your actions. Also, it’s vital to try and make your decisions with her approval in mind. There are many times throughout the story and moments back at the campsite with Lae’zel that can influence her opinion of you. If you have a negative relationship, she won’t be interested in you when it matters.

Act 1 Romance Choices

To romance Lae’zel, you must increase her approval rating to High before approaching her at the camp during Act 1. Make pro-Gith statements and firmly align yourself with her views while demonstrating strength in behavior and combat. Always choose dialogue options that make you look powerful and secure, and take Lae’zel’s side when she explains how to deal with the mind flayers.

Act 2 Romance Choices

If you maintain Lae’zel’s approval, she will eventually admit how much you’ve been on her mind. Then, she will challenge you to a one-on-one duel on the spot. The winner of the duel isn’t what matters. Winning the duel makes Lae’zel realize you’re strong enough to protect her. However, if Lae’zel wins, she realizes her love for you prevents her from causing you any harm.

Act 3 Romance Choices

At this point, things will depend on what happened to Lae’zel during Act 1 and Act 2. By staying loyal to Vlaakith, Lae’zel will break up with the protagonist since being a dragon rider for the Lich Queen and having a lover are mutually exclusive. If Lae’zel chooses Orpheus, her relationship with the protagonist can be part of the end sequence.

