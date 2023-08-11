Should You Side With Vlaakith or the Dream Visitor in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you had the Mysterious Artefact examined at the Creche, you were given an audience with Vlaakith. During this conversation, she tells you that she wants you to kill the Dream Visitor, AKA your Guardian, and it’s up to you to decide if you should side with Vlaakith or the Dream Visitor in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, we will provide information about this choice that should hopefully make it an easy one for you.

Should you Side with Vlaakith or Kill the Dream Visitor in Baldur’s Gate 3?

First, if you refuse to help Vlaakith she will instantly kill you, meaning you don’t have a choice in the matter of helping her. However, before you can decide whether to kill the Dream Visitor or not, you have another important choice: leave the area or enter the Planecaster.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you leave the area Lae’Zel will get mad at you, permanently leave your party, and she will attack you, resulting in her death. This is not the recommended path unless you hate Lae’Zel and want her to die at your hand.

If this is the path you choose, then there are two doors that you can use to leave the area. The first one is a secret door. To reveal the door, you must turn one statue to the west and one to the east. Alternatively, you can also leave out the Double Iron Doors.

Related: How to Fix Adamantine Forge Not Working in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Conversely, if you enter the Planecaster, you will speak with the Dream Visitor and be given a choice to side with Vlaakith or the Dream Visitor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you try to kill the dream visitor you will quickly learn that she is invincible and cannot be killed. In addition, she will kill you, and you will have to fight your way back to the dream world again, so this choice is not recommended.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best choice is to listen to the dream visitor’s story, learn about Vlaakith’s hidden motives, and then explain those hidden motives to Lae’Zel. This option will let you convince Lae’Zel to stay in your party saving her as a companion.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023