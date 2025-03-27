Andrew Tate’s Girlfriend Bri Stern Accuses Him of Assault During Intimacy, Files Police Report

Andrew Tate, the controversial online personality currently facing legal scrutiny in multiple countries, has been accused of sexually violent behavior by his girlfriend, Bri Stern. The alleged incident took place on March 11 during a stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Stern says she was nearly choked unconscious during a sexual encounter.

Recommended Videos

According to a police report filed by Stern, the encounter escalated despite her pleas for Tate to stop. Sources told TMZ that Stern described losing control of her body and consciousness as the choking intensified. “The more she struggled, the more violent he got,” the report alleges. “She felt everything getting fuzzy, like she was fading into unconsciousness.”

Stern claims the assault stopped only after Tate finished having sex and fell asleep. She then retreated to the bathroom to document her injuries, which reportedly included facial bruising. Medical records reviewed by TMZ show she was later diagnosed with post-concussive symptoms at a hospital in New York.

Stern did not immediately report the incident. Sources say she waited until Tate had left the country for a court appearance in Romania before going to the police, citing safety concerns. She has since blocked him on all social media platforms, according to the same sources.

Tate, who was arrested in 2022 alongside his brother Tristan for allegedly running a criminal enterprise in Romania, is currently facing ongoing sexual assault lawsuits in both the U.S. and the U.K. Neither Tate brother has been convicted of any crime to date.

The allegations from Stern come amid growing public scrutiny of Tate’s behavior toward women—both in private relationships and in connection with his business dealings. According to recent reports, Tate had expressed interest in managing Stern for content creation on adult platforms like OnlyFans, raising further concerns about coercive control.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has not issued a public statement on the investigation.

As the case develops, it adds another layer to the legal and public controversy surrounding Andrew Tate, whose online following remains massive despite ongoing criminal proceedings and multiple allegations of abuse.

Source: TMZ

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy