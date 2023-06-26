Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo vs. Sukuna Predictions in Shinjuku Showdown

Images: MAPPA / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

One of the biggest, most anticipated battles in Shonen manga is underway in Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna. Gojo is the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in the present, and Sukuna is seen as the greatest in history. This confrontation has been in the works since the start, and Gojo’s confidence going into it rings true to how it was at the start. Here are our predictions on how the battle between Gojo and Sukuna will go in Jujutsu Kaisen!

Shinjuku Showdown Predictions: Will Gojo or Sukuna Win the Fight in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In terms of power and techniques, Sukuna seems to have an advantage over Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. At numerous points in the fight, Gojo has been in trouble. But don’t be hasty to think this means he’ll win.

To clarify, despite Gojo being the first in his family in hundreds of years to inherit the Six Eyes along with his understanding of the Limitless, Sukuna proves to be more than a match for him. Sukuna, after all, has consumed 15 of his 20 fingers, far more than their initial fight, and now controls Megumi Fushiguro’s body and the Ten Shadows Technique.

In Chapter 221, Gojo recalls being asked if Sukuna is stronger, to which he replied that if he consumed all his fingers, he’d be tough. But pressed further, when asked if this means Gojo would lose against Sukuna at full power, Gojo remained confident, saying “Nah, I’d win.” Whether this moxie pays off or not, remains to be seen.

Will Gojo vs Sukuna End With a Draw in JJK?

There was a clear moment in Chapter 117 of the manga referring to a battle from the Edo (or Keicho) period between the heads of the Zen’in and Gojo families. This means likely sometime between 1603 and 1615 when the two eras intersect, for those trying to keep up. Also keep in mind how seldom-often the Six Eyes and Limitless traits are inherited, about 400 years before Gojo’s time.

The fight resulted in them killing each other despite having mastery over the Six Eyes and Limitless for the Gojo, and Ten Shadows for the Zen’in. Whether that’ll repeat itself here, the point being highlighted is that mastery of Six Eyes and Limitless isn’t necessarily enough when put against the Ten Shadows. Given that the series seems to be coming to a close, the battle could end in a draw, with the two powerful characters potentially killing each other as a callback to this moment.

For now, this is ultimately speculation. It’s a Shonen manga, a genre of fiction in which all sorts of Deus Ex Machinae have saved the day, and numerous main or supporting characters get swept aside so the protagonist saves the day. Goku, I’m talking about Goku specifically whenever referencing this annoying trend, deploying what TV Tropes likes to call The Worf Effect and Story Breaking Power.

Gojo could still pull out the win in this fight, especially with how Chapter 226 ended, using his Cursed Technique Reversal to restore his abilities and turn the tables, but for now, we’ll keep this post updated with developments, and keep an eye out for who is declared the winner.

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023