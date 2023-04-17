Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Images: MAPPA / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen is hitting some pretty dark, bleak lows in the series. Megumi Fushiguro’s spirit has been shattered, and his body is dominated by Sukuna. Gojo remains indisposed and unavailable. The remaining heroes are battered and in some cases in no condition to fight. But things don’t appear to be over just yet for Yuji and the gang. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221, we’ll see what appears to be a new plan set in motion as Kenjaku appears to release new rules for the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 will release on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. This is to line up with the Japanese release on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Midnight JST. This information is confirmed by the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. While the site has an exact release time, it might not drop at exactly 11:00 sharp, so be sure to tap that refresh button a few times.

If you’re excited to see what Yuji’s cooking up, be sure to consult this time zone guide to stay in the loop when the new chapter drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

While the last few chapters saw Sukuna dig his heels in further, this might finally be some focus given back to the heroes as they hatch a plan to fight back.

JJK Chapter 220 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 221: To Win, We Just Need to Defeat Kenjaku and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 shows Kenjaku going into a new phase with the Culling Game, forcing glitches into the rules while adding his own. The result becomes more of a deadly battle royale than before, without hopes of intervention. He plans to leave only Megumi Fushiguro, possessed by Sukuna, and Suguro Geto, possessed by himself, as survivors.

On the other hand, this new rule makes it oddly less worrisome on the other side. There are fewer causes for concern about complications during the event. But taking down Sukuna and Kenjaku is going to be a monumentally difficult task. Hana Kurusu, despite surviving to this point, is in no condition to fight but is the only chance to bring back Gojo. This seems to be the play everybody wants to see happen, but there is also hope that Megumi finds some relief.

Meanwhile, Yuji finds himself more motivated to defeat Sukuna and protect Megumi and is given secret Soul Research records that could be key to doing so. He recognizes how dire the situation is, however, and internally pleads for Gojo to make his return. We can only hope that this occurs in the next chapter and that the resources and people gathered are enough for the task.

