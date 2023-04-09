Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 Release Date and Spoilers: When Does it Come Out?

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen is continuing along its latest arc during the Culling Game, where Kenjaku is making his moves to usher in a new era of jujutsu sorcery. Meanwhile, however, all eyes are on the current confrontation between Sukuna and Yorozu to determine the fate of Tsumiki Fushiguro’s body. Any harm to Tsumiki would result in her brother, Megumi’s last form of resistance to Sukuna’s control over his body. This latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, 220, appears to follow in the wake of that confrontation, so keep an eye out for its release!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 will release on Monday, April 17, 2023, at midnight JST. For North American and international readers, this means the chapter will drop on April 16, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. Aside from any potential hiatuses, Jujutsu Kaisen will release a new chapter, 220 included, once every week.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 Release Date and Spoilers

Chapter 219 ends on a pretty low point for those who have caught up, and for those eager to catch the latest release, we’ve got you covered. If you want to know what happens after Sukuna and Yorozu’s fight, you can see the exact release times based on your time zone using this handy guide:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The fight concludes between Yorozu and Sukuna. Her latest display shed some light on her backstory, but now the plot appears to move forward with the events of the Culling Game onward.

JJK Chapter 219 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 220

We see a glimpse at a Yorozu completely captivated by Sukuna in the Heian period. She vows to stand by his side, replacing all others, with a depraved fixation on having his solitude all for herself, even if it means killing him. She then unleashes a deadly True Sphere, but it is instantly shattered by an all-too-prepared Sukuna.

Impressed by Sukuna’s acknowledgment and preparation to face her abilities, Yorozu fades, her and her host body (apparently) dying, with one parting gift: the vision of a despondent, weeping Megumi. Sukuna’s plan to drown Megumi’s soul is given particularly heavy-handed treatment in this panel, as we see him sinking to the bottom of the murky depths.

What this means about Sukuna’s hold over Megumi’s body remains to be seen, as it’s where the chapter ends. As raw scans begin to surface, and the chapter releases next weekend, we’ll know for sure, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 will likely release on a somber note for one of the series’ main characters.

- This article was updated on April 9th, 2023