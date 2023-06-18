Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 226 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is underway in Jujutsu Kaisen. The series has had fans hyped for a long time to see Gojo square off against Sukuna. So far, the battle has gone Gojo’s way, but the latest chapter saw the pendulum begin to swing. With an explosive confrontation in one of Shonen Jump’s most popular manga, it’s no wonder fans are invested and want to know when they can catch the latest installment. Read on for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 release date!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The chapter will be available on the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

For those wanting to see if Gojo can keep pressing the advantage against Sukuna but live in different regions from those listed above, you’re in luck! Below is our handy time zone guide for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, all is seemingly not lost, with Gojo still keeping some tricks up his sleeve.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 227

Gojo sustained a pretty heavy wound in Chapter 225 and seemed to lose his early edge. Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine poses a heavy threat, and with Gojo’s domain destroyed, it seemed like he was on the ropes. At first, Gojo uses his reverse cursed technique to heal his deadliest wounds, but then he went seemingly on the defensive.

Gojo eventually stops healing with his technique, getting Sukuna into close quarters. Instead of healing his body, it seemed he was recovering his technique, unleashing an attack that knocks Sukuna into his Shrine, reversing the tides of the battle in dramatic fashion. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is proving to be an exciting one!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 will see the battle shifting back into “anybody’s game” territory, as Gojo clearly asserts he’s not out of the bout. Keep in mind, Kenjaku’s gambit is yet to play out in this fight, as well. There’s plenty to watch out for in 2 weeks!

