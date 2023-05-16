Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 223

Images: MAPPA / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kenjaku and Sukuna are cruising for a bruising lately in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji and the gang have seen friends become possessed and even die in the wake of the Culling Game, but they’re not ready to give up just yet. With the latest chapter, it seems like hope is not lost, and in fact, very much rekindled. In our Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 recap, we’ll go over key events and what to expect in Chapter 223, but beware, spoilers are ahead!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Recap and Spoilers

Gojo is back as established in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, and he receives a recap on what has happened. Among other things, Nanami’s loss is discussed and mourned. Meanwhile, the villains are undergoing prep for Sukuna’s fight, with Sukuna having consumed an additional 4 of his fingers, only 1 remaining, hidden by Gojo to project Yuji. Sukuna is confident this should give him enough of an edge in battle, but Gojo is possibly even more cocky.

Using Sukuna’s fight with Gojo as part of his plan, it seems clear that Kenjaku wishes for the bout to weaken Gojo and for the other sorcerers to join in. This would give Kenjaku a window to do as he pleases, and potentially kill the rest of the players of the Culling Game.

What I found interesting about this chapter aside from small scenes like Yuji training in an apparent body swap moment, getting thrashed in the warmup, was the absolute confidence they have in Gojo. This concludes our Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 recap.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223

It is uplifting after the last few gloomy chapters, but it seems…alarmingly self-assured. Like we should be worried about what comes next. But Gojo presses on, ready for what’s next, while Sukuna is sporting a similar look, himself. Fans have taken notice of this too, with people suspecting it’s some dark foreshadowing.

It is gearing up to be a hell of a fight, too. Some incredibly powerful fighters will take center stage in this fight, with likely some of the craziest confrontations readers will have seen for a while. But as Kenjaku has alluded to, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 and beyond could be where some especially bold plays are made by the villains, as well. Be sure to check the JJK Viz Media portal when it releases!

