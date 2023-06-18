Jiangshi X Chapter 18 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 17 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The team is together and stronger than ever as our young Daoshi fledglings set out to escort Lady Jiutian in Jiangshi X. The series had slowed a bit to allow Xiaohu, Jiuli, and Chaoyun time to lick their wounds, but it looks like it truly paid off. Deadly Jiangshi don’t seem to deter this group, especially since they now have a debt of gratitude to pay for Jiutian. Prepare for the Jiangshi X Chapter 18 release date here!

Jiangshi X Chapter 18 Release Date and Time

Jiangshi X Chapter 18 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The chapter will be available to read on the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

If you’re ready for the next chapter but live abroad or in a different time zone from the ones listed, we’ve got you covered! Below is a time zone guide so you’ll know the release time of Jiangshi X Chapter 18:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, after Jiutian healed Chaoyun, the group sets forward again, revitalized and more determined than ever.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 17 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 18

The young Daoshi have been through a lot since the start of the series. They’re getting closer to the village of Zhen and delivering Jiutian to safety. They know that once they do this, they must train to defeat the Wu Dou Jiu Dao who murdered Xiaohu’s father.

They set out to continue their escort mission and encounter a second-order Jiangshi, dispatching it with flawless style and a glorious execution by Xiaohu via sword impalement to the head. This likely wouldn’t be possible if they left behind Chaoyun.

But as they press on, they encounter a fourth-order Jiangshi giving off an immense aura. Despite it being deadly, Xiaohu sees it merely as an obstacle, not an outright deterrent, and he wants to push forward.

What’s likely to come could be a spectacular battle, with Xiaohu powering through by virtue of sheer grit and determination. This could be the toughest opponent they’ve yet to willingly fight. In true Shonen manga fashion, this next chapter could be the one to get readers excited about a potentially awesome fight, so keep your eyes peeled!

