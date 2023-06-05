Jiangshi X Chapter 17 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 16 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jiangshi X finally slowed down a bit to examine the plot more closely in the latest chapter. After the series’ young stars found themselves running for their lives from some very powerful foes and charged with protecting Lady Jiutian. Xiaoshu and his team continue to discover, however, that their charge is a formidable force herself, who proves vital to the group in this latest installment. Learn more about the Jiangshi X Chapter 17 release date here!

Jiangshi X Chapter 17 Release Date and Time: When Does the Next Chapter Come Out?

Jiangshi X Chapter 17 will release on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed via the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app. The manga will take an extra week as a hiatus before returning for this latest installment.

For international readers wanting to see what’s next for the fledgling Daoshi, we’ve got you covered! Read below for our handy release time zone guide for Jiangshi X Chapter 17 so you know when the chapter will drop!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Chaoyun’s fortunes may well be reversed despite a recent horrible injury.

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 17

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 dives right in with some explanation behind Jiutian’s significance to the plot, as well as her sudden role as an asset to the team. The chaotic nature of her powers, the Xian Dan, makes it a risk for her to use them as she discovered in her childhood, but the erratic potential to heal or destroy her targets is put to the test.

Chaoyun’s broken arm, seen as a hindrance that would weaken him and the team as a whole, was healed by Jiutian in this risky gambit. Despite knowing the potential risks, Chaoyun knew that it’d be a bigger disgrace for him to be sidelined.

However, Chaoyun along with Xiaoshu and Jiuli would quickly learn how valuable and important Jiutian is, and as the chapter closes with the successful repair of Chaoyun’s arm, Jiutian collapses. We’ll surely learn the toll the Xian Dan takes on its bearers, and why Jiutian is a prime target for the enemy with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 17.

