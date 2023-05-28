Spy x Family Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 81 Spoilers

Image: Wit Studio and Cloverworks / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family just got an exciting new chapter that finally feels like it’s shifting the spy action into focus once more. Loid has been tapped for an emergency interception of a dangerous mole threatening to expose Westalian Intelligence (WISE) operatives and put Operation Strix in jeopardy. Get ready for the Spy x Family Chapter 82 release date in time to see how this latest cliffhanger ending resolves itself!

Spy x Family Chapter 82 Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Chapter 82 will release on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This release date is confirmed by the Viz Media Spy x Family portal. SxF typically releases on a biweekly schedule, so this is fairly on-brand for the hit manga.

If you’re looking to catch the release of Spy x Family Chapter 82 as it drops but live in different regions from the ones listed above, you’re in luck! We’ve got a handy time zone guide you can consult here:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Viz Media subscribers can read Spy x Family Chapter 82 and more on mobile using the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free on Manga Plus!

Spy x Family Chapter 81 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 82

In the latest chapter, we’re introduced to a new and deadly mole priming himself to extract safely back to Ostanian hands. His name is Winston Wheeler and bears something of an odd resemblance to Twilight. Or Doctor House, if you’re to believe folks on Twitter:

Did you guys see the latest chapter of Spy X Family? Here’s my intake of today’s chapter. Winston Wheeler looks like Doctor House from House MD. pic.twitter.com/FhgniVqvZC — GeorgeMHarrison (@GMHarr1son) May 28, 2023

But things are looking bad. Despite WISE mobilizing to intercept, Wheeler proves more than capable, finding Yuri, confirming his identity, and successfully reaching the extraction point, or so it seems. Fans including myself are always ready to consider that Twilight could be in disguise as this character, with a particular panel on pages 10-11 being a strong indicator.

If it’s truly Wheeler meeting with his handlers, it could be disastrous and could compromise Loid’s cover. If it’s Loid, aka Twilight, this could be a way to infiltrate or undermine the SSS. Either way, it’s got fans eager to see more, and full of anticipation for the Spy x Family Chapter 82 release date!

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023