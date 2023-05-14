Image: Wit Studio and Cloverworks / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Things have been moving slowly until the latest chapter of Spy x Family. With what started to be a redundant continuation of the last chapter’s subplot, we suddenly see Loid and Yuri placed into a sticky situation where they’re as close to clashing as they have ever been. While there are still fascinating, unresolved plot points to Operation Strix, this is a welcome, exciting diversion! Read on for our info on the Spy x Family Chapter 81 release date and time for all regions!

Spy x Family Chapter 81 Release Date

Spy x Family Chapter 81 will release on Sunday, May 28, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It is a simulrelease that lines up with the Japanese debut at midnight JST on Monday, May 29, 2023.

This is confirmed by the Viz Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! Spy x Family typically releases biweekly every Sunday, barring hiatuses like the recent Golden Week break.

Spy x Family Chapter 81 Release Time for All Regions

Below we have provided a time zone guide so you know exactly when to expect the latest chapter!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Spy x Family Chapter 81 will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET for North American readers, but for international fans wanting to catch the chapter as it drops, we’ve got you covered!

Spy x Family Chapter 80 Recap and Spoilers

The latest chapter may start out similarly to the previous one, with Yor wishing to preserve the facade of a normal marriage with Loid. However, after Yuri barges in and attempts to undermine their union, Loid is called in for an extreme emergency that will affect his mission.

Turns out that Operation Strix might be in danger of its personnel getting their information leaked, and while Loid is out to intercept, it turns out that Ostanian agents, Yuri included, will be deployed to stop them.

Where Can You Read Spy x Family?

Spy x Family is available to read digitally via the Viz Media Spy x Family portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app. Additionally, you can purchase and read entire volumes digitally using the new Viz Manga app, and if you wish to read chapters for free on a limited basis, consider Shueisha’s Manga Plus app!

