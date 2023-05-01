Spy x Family Chapter 80 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Image: Wit Studio and Cloverworks / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Yor Forger finds out the hard way that, as an assassin who keeps her work secret from her family, she is far from normal. What’s more, in Spy x Family, this can sometimes lead to some darkly funny hijinks at her expense, and just barely not anybody else’s. The story of Spy x Family might not necessarily have gone in many new directions by Chapter 80, but the latest release of Chapter 79 allows Yor to mimic the developments from Chapter 78 for Loid.

Spy x Family Chapter 80 Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Chapter 80 will release on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This is confirmed by checking the Viz Media Spy x Family portal, along with the Manga Plus and Shonen Jump manga reader apps. For Japanese readers, the next issue will simultaneously release on May 15, 2023, at midnight JST.

For those reading in other time zones but who want to keep up with the story along with everybody else as the chapters drop, we’ve included a handy time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 79, we see Yor buckle to peer pressure about relationship expectations, and then take it to her usual extremes for some hilarious moments.

Spy x Family Chapter 79 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 80

Yor Forger is finding that now she must maintain more than her cover as an assassin, as she must also appear as normal as possible in her marriage to Loid. This includes even innocent things, like going to dinner after work with her friends and venting about relationships. It can be a relatable concept, venting about partners you love and even their smallest issues. But Yor takes the “I want to wring his neck” grip to a literal extreme, believing the willingness to kill a romantic partner is part of any relationship.

The result is a hilarious chain of events where Yor is ready to go to her handler, “The Shopkeeper” for approval to kill Loid. To preserve her marriage to Loid. But it’s all revealed to be a drunken daydream, and she realizes how foolish it is, but it does reveal something about her that she can’t escape: she is far from normal, living in a marital arrangement that’s wholly odd.

The series teases another way Yor can preserve the illusion of her marriage: by being romantic with Loid. But as demonstrated in the final panels, this is easier said than done for her, despite Loid’s spy-trained charm making him a perfect husband.

For now, the release of Spy x Family Chapter 80 is wide open for prospects of where the story could go. Loid could pursue his lead as a psychiatrist treating his way through the faculty of Eden Academy, and Melinda Desmond’s condition seems far too delicate for the story to avoid. We’ll be excited to find out more soon!

