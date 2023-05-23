Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jiangshi X is one of the coolest Shonen manga to come out in the new year. It’s got the high-stakes action and fun characters one might come to expect of its genre but with a cool twist of its own. As Xiaohu and his team of fledgling Daoshi sidestep mortal danger at every turn, it’ll be interesting to see if things take a turn for the better soon. We’ll soon find out, so keep an eye out for the Jiangshi X Chapter 16 release date and time for all regions!

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Release Date and Time

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023 for fans worldwide at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The chapter will be available digitally through Viz Media’s browser portal, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app and Manga Plus.

Related: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 6 Spoilers

This information is confirmed by the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal. The series will have a 1-week hiatus, a break from its typical weekly installments. If you’re looking to catch the series but reside outside the above time zones, check this Jiangshi X release time guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the next chapter, Xiaohu weighs the benefits of leaving an injured Chaoyun behind.

Jiangshi X Chapter 15 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 16

It’s really only been a few months since this series started, but Xiaohu and his team of newbie Daoshi have been constantly escaping deadly encounters with Jiangshi out of their league. However, while escorting Jiutian, they finally find sanctuary in an empty hall guarded by a high-security enchanted lock.

Jiangshi X, Ch. 15: The young Daoshi learn about Lady Jiutian's relationship to the Shi Lei! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/KwYi1DjOP8 pic.twitter.com/mtvfVbraQp — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 21, 2023

Lady Jiutian reveals her position as one with the power to revive the Shi Lei, powerful Jiangshi sealed away at the cost of massive bloodshed. The stakes become clearer to the gang why they must protect her, as the Wu Dao seek to release these monsters and unleash calamity upon the land. While everybody knows this is key, all eyes turn to Chaoyun, whose shattered arm is impossible to ignore.

Chaoyun takes this personally, as his original motive for joining the Daoshi was to get medicine for his disabled brother. Despite this, Xiaohu weighs the option of leaving him behind.

I personally suspect it has more to do with a similar instance in the first chapter, where Chaoyun thought his arm was infected and was willing to have it cut off to prevent it from spreading, to which Xiaohu almost agreed, for his protection. This latest instance in Chapter 15 seems to echo it, with Xiaohu simply wishing to prevent Chaoyun from getting hurt or even killed in his state. We’ll surely find out with the upcoming release of Jiangshi X Chapter 16!

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023