Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

May 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X is one of the coolest Shonen manga to come out in the new year. It’s got the high-stakes action and fun characters one might come to expect of its genre but with a cool twist of its own. As Xiaohu and his team of fledgling Daoshi sidestep mortal danger at every turn, it’ll be interesting to see if things take a turn for the better soon. We’ll soon find out, so keep an eye out for the Jiangshi X Chapter 16 release date and time for all regions!

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Release Date and Time

Jiangshi X Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023 for fans worldwide at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The chapter will be available digitally through Viz Media’s browser portal, as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app and Manga Plus.

This information is confirmed by the Viz Media Jiangshi X portal. The series will have a 1-week hiatus, a break from its typical weekly installments. If you’re looking to catch the series but reside outside the above time zones, check this Jiangshi X release time guide below:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the next chapter, Xiaohu weighs the benefits of leaving an injured Chaoyun behind.

Jiangshi X Chapter 15 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 16

It’s really only been a few months since this series started, but Xiaohu and his team of newbie Daoshi have been constantly escaping deadly encounters with Jiangshi out of their league. However, while escorting Jiutian, they finally find sanctuary in an empty hall guarded by a high-security enchanted lock.

Lady Jiutian reveals her position as one with the power to revive the Shi Lei, powerful Jiangshi sealed away at the cost of massive bloodshed. The stakes become clearer to the gang why they must protect her, as the Wu Dao seek to release these monsters and unleash calamity upon the land. While everybody knows this is key, all eyes turn to Chaoyun, whose shattered arm is impossible to ignore.

Chaoyun takes this personally, as his original motive for joining the Daoshi was to get medicine for his disabled brother. Despite this, Xiaohu weighs the option of leaving him behind.

I personally suspect it has more to do with a similar instance in the first chapter, where Chaoyun thought his arm was infected and was willing to have it cut off to prevent it from spreading, to which Xiaohu almost agreed, for his protection. This latest instance in Chapter 15 seems to echo it, with Xiaohu simply wishing to prevent Chaoyun from getting hurt or even killed in his state. We’ll surely find out with the upcoming release of Jiangshi X Chapter 16!

