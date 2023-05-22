Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 6 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha

Hajime is quickly finding himself further pushed into the filmmaking world in every subsequent chapter of Tenmaku Cinema. His latest adventure brought him to the beach with his celebrity classmate, on a location-scouting mission that wonderfully showcased the young star’s ability to channel her character. But now as Hajime’s script (ghostwritten by Tenmaku) takes on greater life, the chances of it reaching the public are ever greater. Find out more and prepare for the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 release date and time for all regions!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 will release on Sunday, May 28, 2023, for Viz Media and Shonen Jump subscribers. The chapter will be available to read at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST according to the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal.

If you’re living outside the above-listed regions, you’re in luck! We’ve made this handy time zone guide you can consult to find out the release time of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Hajime’s location-scouting trip is complete, but there’s still much to do with the team. Next up: filming with the crew!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 6 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 7

So along with Kurakui getting even more intensely into her role than Hajime expected, he gave into his directorial instincts, perhaps more so than he realized. Tenmaku noted how well Hajime adjusted to the situation, running into the water to capture the perfect shot, without caring that even his shoes were still on.

After the trip, Hajime reflects on their experience, while Kurakui pushes them to enter the film into a local student film competition. Seeing it as an opportunity for his work to be seen, Tenmaku encourages it, with Hajime suddenly thrust even further down this rabbit hole. His next step? Fully filming the project, with the final moments of the chapter seeing his crew finally assembled. We look forward to seeing how this plays out in the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7!

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023