Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 223 Spoilers

Things are about to go down in Jujutsu Kaisen, big-time. Gojo is back, and he’s finally facing off against Sukuna in a fight billed as “The strongest sorcerer in history against the strongest sorcerer in the world today.” The stakes are high, and if any weakness is shown, Kenjaku could swoop in and end the Culling Game. Prepare yourself for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 release date and time for all regions, this one’s going to be bumpy!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 will release on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST for fans worldwide. The chapter will simultaneously release to line up with Japan’s release of the chapter on May 29, 2023, at midnight JST.

This is confirmed by the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal as well as the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reader apps. Jujutsu Kaisen usually releases weekly, barring any hiatuses. If you’re looking to catch the next chapter as it drops and lives outside the above-listed regions, be sure to check the following for when you can read the latest chapter as it comes out!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the next chapter, Gojo’s fight with Sukuna continues, the stage already set by Chapter 223.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 224: Gojo Asserts Early Dominance

In a move that will make fans everywhere rejoice, Gojo hits hard in this first installment of his bout against Sukuna. Outlined in the narrative, Gojo’s raw power in his initial attack was not properly anticipated by Sukuna quickly enough. This results in Sukuna’s arm being blown off, with Gojo clarifying that Sukuna is the challenger, in a very “I am the captain now” moment.

This is not to say readers should get their hopes up. After all, countless Shonen manga takes this route, only to bamboozle their fans with a shocking turning of the tables. Sukuna is still quite deadly but is 1 finger short of having the power likely necessary to win, which is the main advantage Gojo will want to keep. The next chapter will be a telling one, as to whether he can hold this edge. This is a developing story, with any leaked spoilers being added as they emerge.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 News: A New Trailer Emerges!

News about Jujutsu Kaisen today is more than simply manga updates, with a hot new trailer dropping for Season 2 of the MAPPA anime!

With that, we’ll see ourselves out. Get yourselves hyped for the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen while waiting for the release of Chapter 224!

- This article was updated on May 21st, 2023