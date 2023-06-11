Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 225 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media

The tables are turning as quickly as the pages for Jujutsu Kaisen. The series has given us an explosive new fight between Gojo and Sukuna, and while it’s reassured readers with Gojo’s infectious confidence, this latest chapter could even things out. Learn more here about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 release date, and find out if Gojo can still uphold his advantage!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 will release on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET to read on the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re reading in other parts of the world from the time zones listed, and wish to see this deadly match in the Culling Game unfold as soon as it drops, we’ve got you covered!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Sukuna exploits a weakness of Gojo’s, but is it enough to shift the flow of the battle so far?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 226

Until now, the advantage seemed to be Gojo’s. However, in typical Shonen fashion, this appears to have flipped, with Sukuna’s domain reaching the exterior of Gojo’s domain, a part that’s distinctly unprotected.

This is following some intense play-by-play commentary as the observers note the combatants’ individual strengths. Sukuna’s godlike prowess helps give him a natural advantage, offset only by abilities like Gojo’s Six Eyes. But they couldn’t have predicted this result of their domains clashing until the moment it happened.

While it’s too soon to tell what this means for Gojo, maybe don’t assume the worst just yet. But the chapter does close with a pretty ominous blow against him, so prepare for the tables to be turned with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226!

