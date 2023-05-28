Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 224 Spoilers

Images: MAPPA / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The showdown is on like Donkey Kong between Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo quickly asserted his powerful position in the fight in the previous chapter, but Sukuna remains unconcerned. The latest chapter entirely features an epic clash between the two, with imminent combat promised in the next installment. But if you’re looking to keep up and don’t want to be misled, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 release date!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 will release on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This was announced and confirmed by the Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal and means the readers will have to wait 2 weeks before the latest chapter.

For those wanting to know when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 will release in their region, check out our handy time zone guide below for more!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

If you’re wanting to read the chapter digitally as soon as it drops, it’s available for Viz subscribers on the Shonen Jump manga reader app or for free on Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 225

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 is all action this time around, with Gojo and Sukuna tearing through the urban landscape in a show of immense power. Despite Sukuna having Megumi’s body, Gojo is unconcerned, having undergone special training to prevent harm to Megumi, so expect the fighting to only intensify!

As this is a developing story, we will keep this post updated with any leaks about what’s to come with the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 release! After all, while this fight carries on, Kenjaku’s bound to make a move of his own.

