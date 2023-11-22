Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 Leaks and Raw Scans Reveal the Death of (SPOILERS)

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 have revealed that the battle between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku is about to end. This absurd brawl has been as unpredictable as it has been captivating, so it’s only fitting that its conclusion is just as satisfyingly surreal.

If the leaks are accurate, then the battle between two of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s strongest characters ends in a way no one could have foreseen, and its ramifications on the series are staggering. Here’s a round-up of everything that happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 Leaks: Takaba and Kenjaku Take a Final Bow Together

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 opens with Kenjaku and Takaba doing a comedy bit on stage together, picking up where the previous chapter left off. The two comedians joke about the Japanese folk tale Momotaro, much to the audience’s approval. However, the mood shifts when Takaba realizes that he’s dying.

The scene then shifts back to reality, with a fatally wounded Takaba thanking Kenjaku, who admits he genuinely found Takaba funny. At that moment, Yuta Okkotsu appears behind Kenjaku out of nowhere and decapitates him with a single swing of his blade.

As his severed head falls to the forest floor, Kenjaku realizes that Takaba had been distracting him so that he couldn’t sense Yuta’s immense Cursed Energy closing in on him. As the light leaves his eyes, Kenjaku acknowledges that his opponent’s plan was brilliant but vows that someday, someone else will inherit his will and carry on his legacy.

Do Takaba and Kenjaku Really Die in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243?

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Takaba’s death is surprisingly sad, but it’s also the furthest from a plot twist a character’s demise can get. The opening of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 made it clear that Takaba was a sacrificial pawn meant to weaken Kenjaku so that a more powerful sorcerer could move in and finish him off. Thankfully, Takaba seems content with his fate since he got to take center stage in the fight to save Japan and died a hero.

The death of Kenjaku, on the other hand, is a massive shock. While Sukuna’s ressurection has always been the endgame that Jujutus Kaisen‘s story has been building towards, Kenjaku was the one who helped set the King of Curses’ return in motion. His hands manipulated almost every major event in the series from behind the scenes, and his death brings many ongoing plot points to an end.

Of course, Sukuna himself is still on the loose, and Kenjaku’s final words make it clear that the maniacal sorcerer may have a posthumous ace up his sleeve. With Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma about to face off against the series’ last-standing villain, the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is bound to be spectacular.

