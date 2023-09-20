Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is one of the few special-grade sorcerers that exist in the franchise. He is admired by most students and staff members of Jujutsu High for his incredible skills and kind nature. Despite not appearing often, Yuta is a character who gets constantly brought up in the series.

Related: Do You Need to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Before Season 2? Answers

Many fans who saw the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, have been wondering what has Yuta been up to since his battle against Geto. Below, you will find all the information about what happened to Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen after his debut.

Beware of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where has Yuta Been In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

After his appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta went on a mission to Africa, where he was last seen in the movie. The post-credits scene of the film depicts Gojo arriving at the country Yuta was visiting to speak with his former student. After that, he disappeared from the series for a while, until after the Shibuya Incident arc.

Related: Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Connection to Anime, Explained

Due to the destruction caused by Kenjaku and Sukuna, all Jujutsu High sorcerers who were outside of Japan were asked to come back. Yuta was one of them, pretending to hunt down Itadori to kill him, while in reality acting as his guardian by Gojo’s request. He will most likely make an appearance in the last episodes of Season Two or the beginning of Season Three of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What Happens When Yuya Finds Itadori?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

When Sukuna took control of Itadori’s body during the Shibuya Incident arc, he caused massive destruction and killed many innocents. The higher-ups at Jujutsu High, who were already trying to find an excuse to execute Itadori and Sukuna, used this incident to put a bounty on the young man’s head. Yuta, working under Gojo’s orders, agreed to be the one who would kill Itadori.

However, once he defeated the boy and mortally wounded him, Yuta used his reverse cursed technique to heal Yuji and prevent him from dying. In the manga, he has acted as a protector to Itadori, helping him and his friends during difficult battles.

How Powerful is Yuta?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

When Yuta was first introduced, he was a scared young man being tormented by the spirit of his deceased friend. However, thanks to his hard work and Gojo’s training, he turned into a deadly warrior who could battle even mighty sorcerers like Geto. Rika, the Cursed Spirit that accompanies him, is also incredibly strong.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta has defeated opponents that Itadori and his friends could barely damage with ease, like Choso. Besides his powerful cursed techniques, he is a skilled swordsman who can cut down almost any opponent. Gojo trusts him completely, as Yuta is one of the best students he has trained.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023