Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Connection to Anime, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a movie that tells the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a young man afflicted by a Cursed Spirit that harms anyone who wrongs him in any way. The movie was acclaimed by fans upon its release, due to how well it manages to capture the essence of the anime while telling a completely different story.

However, since its release, many fans have been wondering if this entry in the franchise is canon and how it relates to Yuji’s tale. Below, we will tell you if Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is canon to the anime and how the two stories are connected.

Beware of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Are the Events in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 a Part of the Main Story?

The events of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are indeed canon to the anime series. They are based on a four-volume prequel manga created by Gege Akutani, the same author as Jujutsu Kaisen, as a way to set up the story of Yuji and his friends. The movie takes place around one year before the events of the anime commence.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also serves as a way to give fans a better understanding of the world of the series. The protagonist, Yuta, was mentioned several times in season one of the anime, so seeing him in action was a delightful treat for the fandom. The movie also sets up the events of the Shibuya Incident arc, a major part of season two of the anime.

How does the movie connect to the anime?

During his time as a Jujutsu High student, Itadori has been told many stories about the Special Grade Sorcerer Yuta. Many characters have him in high regard due to his abilities and his innate desire to help people around him. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 explained why so many people admire Yuta, as he is the man who defeated the powerful Geto.

The movie also further explained the relationship between Gojo and Geto. While their past was not touched upon in season 2, the next season thoroughly revisited their time as friends. Without seeing the movie, fans would also not understand the shock that Gojo feels when he sees Kenjaku appear in Geto’s body during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Does the Post-Credit Scene Tie Into the Anime?

The post-credit scene of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 shows Gojo talking with Yuta, who is in Kenya on a mission at the time, and assigning him a new objective. This scene is not explained in the movie, but it relates once again to the Shibuya Incident arc.

After Japan was attacked by Kenjaku and his Curses, most sorcerers who were traveling outside the country were asked to come back and help maintain peace. Yuta is one of the characters who arrives in Japan shortly after the fight with Kenjaku, as asked by Gojo.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023