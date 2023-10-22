Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 239 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 here!

October 22nd, 2023
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date


The current times are exciting for fans of the Shonen Dark Trio, headlined by one particular series. The upcoming release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240, along with other recent chapters, continues to be an anticipated event worldwide!

With a phenomenal anime adaptation still underway courtesy of MAPPA, and Gege Akutami hard at work continuing the series’ story, fans are eager to see what comes next. But before we see more of Sukuna as he gets ready to fight Yuji and Hiromi, it looks like we’ll finally see what another character has been up to with the release of JJK Chapter 240!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for most readers worldwide. For Japanese readers, it will be released at 12 AM, JST. But for North American readers, you can expect it to run at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

For readers elsewhere wanting to know when JJK will release its next chapter, check our time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT



When Does JJK Chapter 240 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240
Release Date Countdown | AOTF




Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 240

We are given a bit of a break after the marathon of chapters featuring Sukuna tearing through the ranks. The culling game continues, as Iori Hazenoki encounters Kenjaku shortly after he’s dispatched another unfortunate victim.

Jujutsu-Kaisen-Chapter-240-Release-239-Spoilers


While he subdues Iori with relative ease, another opponent appears: Fumihiko Takaba, confused at first about his location. Kenjaku thinks nothing of him but quickly finds his attacks not working on him. It would be highly unlikely that Takaba is the dark horse that throws the whole game off, but this next chapter could be an interesting one to follow!

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023

