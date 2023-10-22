Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The current times are exciting for fans of the Shonen Dark Trio, headlined by one particular series. The upcoming release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240, along with other recent chapters, continues to be an anticipated event worldwide!

With a phenomenal anime adaptation still underway courtesy of MAPPA, and Gege Akutami hard at work continuing the series’ story, fans are eager to see what comes next. But before we see more of Sukuna as he gets ready to fight Yuji and Hiromi, it looks like we’ll finally see what another character has been up to with the release of JJK Chapter 240!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 will release on Sunday, October 29, 2023, for most readers worldwide. For Japanese readers, it will be released at 12 AM, JST. But for North American readers, you can expect it to run at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For readers elsewhere wanting to know when JJK will release its next chapter, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

But if you are just as hyped for the chapter as we are, you’ll want to know the second this new chapter arrives!

When Does JJK Chapter 240 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Never be left guessing when a new chapter is out, as we’re here to help you stay on top of any new releases for JJK and other manga!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 240

We are given a bit of a break after the marathon of chapters featuring Sukuna tearing through the ranks. The culling game continues, as Iori Hazenoki encounters Kenjaku shortly after he’s dispatched another unfortunate victim.

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

While he subdues Iori with relative ease, another opponent appears: Fumihiko Takaba, confused at first about his location. Kenjaku thinks nothing of him but quickly finds his attacks not working on him. It would be highly unlikely that Takaba is the dark horse that throws the whole game off, but this next chapter could be an interesting one to follow!

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023