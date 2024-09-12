Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Daima official art work of a younger Goku and Vegeta making angry expressions
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Dragon Ball DAIMA Officially Makes Its Way To Crunchyroll In October

Anna Williams
Published: Sep 12, 2024 11:50 am

After its initial announcement in October 2023, Dragon Ball fans have been clamoring to find out when they’ll be able to finally follow Goju’s latest adventures in Dragon Ball DAIMA. The wait is finally almost over, and it’s officially been announced that Dragon Ball DAIMA has found its streaming home on Crunchyroll.

Dragon-Ball-Daima-official-art-work-of-a-younger-Goku-smiling

Beginning on October 11, 2024, fans will be able to stream Dragon Ball DAIMA in Japanese with subtitles in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, with new episodes releasing every following week.

The story’s plot, from Crunchyroll:

Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the “Demon Realm”?

The anime series is based on the original manga created by the legendary Akira Toriyama, and produced by Toei Animation. The original Dragon Ball anime series can also be streamed directly on Crunchyroll.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.