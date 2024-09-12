Dragon Ball DAIMA Officially Makes Its Way To Crunchyroll In October

After its initial announcement in October 2023, Dragon Ball fans have been clamoring to find out when they’ll be able to finally follow Goju’s latest adventures in Dragon Ball DAIMA. The wait is finally almost over, and it’s officially been announced that Dragon Ball DAIMA has found its streaming home on Crunchyroll.

Beginning on October 11, 2024, fans will be able to stream Dragon Ball DAIMA in Japanese with subtitles in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, with new episodes releasing every following week.

The story’s plot, from Crunchyroll:

Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the “Demon Realm”?

The anime series is based on the original manga created by the legendary Akira Toriyama, and produced by Toei Animation. The original Dragon Ball anime series can also be streamed directly on Crunchyroll.

