Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Daim official art of a small Goku smiling
Dragon Ball Fans Rejoice – Daima & Sparking Zero Are Dropping On the Same Day

Goku's back with a double-threat this October.
Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 01:15 pm

The late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise is still thriving and fondly carrying on his memory, with two of the series’ latest projects, Daima and Sparking! Zero, will be dropping on the exact same day this October.

Dragon-Ball-Daima-official-art-work-of-a-younger-Goku-and-Vegeta-making-angry-expressions

Set to release on October 11, 2024, both Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero tackle two very different mediums, but give fans of Toriyama’s smash-hit shonen something to hang on to and enjoy for the remainder of the year.

Daima, a brand-new anime series whose concept, story, and character designs were all handled by Akira Toriyama, takes place in the Demon Realm and follows Goku and Vegeta in pint-sized forms trying to figure out a way to go back to normal. Sparking! Zero is a new game being released by Bandai Namco coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC that’s loaded with gorgeously animated fight sequences and some of the best graphics that any of the Dragon Ball fighters have ever had.

While Toriyama is sorely missed by fans around the globe, it’s great to see that his legacy has been truly memorialized and continues to live on in his absence.

Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.