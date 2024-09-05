Dragon Ball Fans Rejoice – Daima & Sparking Zero Are Dropping On the Same Day

The late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise is still thriving and fondly carrying on his memory, with two of the series’ latest projects, Daima and Sparking! Zero, will be dropping on the exact same day this October.

Recommended Videos

Set to release on October 11, 2024, both Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero tackle two very different mediums, but give fans of Toriyama’s smash-hit shonen something to hang on to and enjoy for the remainder of the year.

Daima, a brand-new anime series whose concept, story, and character designs were all handled by Akira Toriyama, takes place in the Demon Realm and follows Goku and Vegeta in pint-sized forms trying to figure out a way to go back to normal. Sparking! Zero is a new game being released by Bandai Namco coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC that’s loaded with gorgeously animated fight sequences and some of the best graphics that any of the Dragon Ball fighters have ever had.

While Toriyama is sorely missed by fans around the globe, it’s great to see that his legacy has been truly memorialized and continues to live on in his absence.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy