This New Shonen Jump Series Could Be the Next Big Thing After Jujutsu Kaisen

With many of Shonen Jump‘s biggest series coming to an end, with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen both saying farewell to fans after very long and successful runs, fans of the magazine need something new to latch on to.

Luckily, the magazine’s latest addition doesn’t just look promising – it also marks the comeback of an all-star manga creating duo. Ichi the Witch, a joint project between Osamu Nishi (Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun) and Shiro Usazaki (the artist half of the short-lived Act-Age) is an absolutely gorgeous fantasy series that’s filled with potential.

Image: Weekly Shonen Jump

In a world filled with magic witches and powerful creatures, one human hunter eagerly waits for the right moment to strike! Shonen Jump on X

Ichi the Witch takes place in a high fantasy setting wherein witch’s have to hunt down the magic that they use in combat. The first chapter introduces the series’ protagonist, Ichi, after he swoops in to join a battle between the King of Magic and the strongest witch. The series boasts a gorgeous artstyle that is reminiscent of other major ongoing fantasy manga like Witch Hat Atelier and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

While there’s only so much story that can be gleamed from the first chapter, the series has a lot of potential – and hopefully the series will survive long enough to be able to properly build its world and show readers what the iconic mangaka duo is capable of.

Ichi the Witch is available to read in English on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump service.

