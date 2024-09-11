10 Best Anime Movies On Netflix You Can Watch Right Now

Netflix is one of the best streaming destinations in the world, and with the growth of the anime industry in recent years, it’s no surprise that the service would grow their library for fans of the medium. In addition to originals produced because of Netflix’s involvement, the service has also been able to gain access to some of the industries best anime films.

Whether they continue an existing story, adapt a popular manga, or exist as their own original concept, film and anime go together better than just about anything else. Plus, Netflix has been working hard to get some of the most beloved, critically acclaimed anime films available for fans around the globe.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The official prequel to the smash-hit shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 introduces fans to Yuta Okkotsu, a permeating figure in the series’ key narrative, and his introduction to the world of jujutsu sorcery. Growing up outside the influence of the jujutsu world, Yuta’s fate is forever changed when his best friend, Rika, unexpectedly dies after the two make a vow to always be together.

From that moment on, Yuta tries to find a way to free Rika, believing that she’s cursed him and is attached to him due to their promise. Gojo intervenes, revealing that it’s actually Yuta who cursed her, and that he possesses far more power than the meek young man ever oculd have imagined.

One Piece Film: Red

The One Piece franchise is well known for being flashy and eccentric, and One Piece Film: Red dials this idea up to eleven. Starring Shanks’ estranged daughter, Uta, as the film’s antagonist – though not a traditional villain – FIlm: Red explores a more human and conflicted side to Shanks that fans don’t get to see much of in the canon series. Regardless of the viewer’s inherent knowledge of the franchise, anyone can enjoy One Piece Film: Red‘s striking visuals, fight sequences and songs, most of which are performed by popular Japanese vocalist Ado.

maboroshi

maboroshi is far from being the perfect film, with a convoluted and confusing story that may lose some audience members. That isn’t to say the film isn’t without its strengths, though. For what the film lacks in narrative, it excels with its visuals and unique character designs. The fantasy film follows a 14-year-old boy and his friends after an explosion in his small town leaves the area frozen, leaving his adolescent friend group to grapple with a fractured reality.

Complicated yet beautiful, for anime fans that enjoy indulging in high quality animation and beautifully illustrated landscapes, they shouldn’t miss out on what maboroshi has to offer.

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Violet Evergarden is a beautifully complex series from Kyoto Animation that explores a variety of bittersweet narrative themes, exploring everything from the grief left behind in the wake of war to the inherent longing human beings feel for one another. The feature length Violet Evergarden film is just as powerful as the television series, and finally puts a spotlight on the series’ main protagonist, expertly exploring her own grief and emotions she’s pushed down for far too many years.

While it is recommended to watch the original series before diving into the film, it’s a beautifully haunting film that uses its story to attempt to reunite Violet with her commanding officer after so many years estranged, with so much left unsaid between them.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

Harem anime can divisive among anime fans, but occasionally there will be a series that successfully stands out from others in the infamous genre. Quintessential Quintuplets is one of those series, and the feature-length film, which is a sequel to the original anime series, beautifully wraps up the story with bright visuals and adorable character designs. While viewers do need to possess knowledge of the original anime, the Quintessential Quintuplets movie is worth a watch.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Filled with unique visual flair and vibrant colors, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is an eccentric exploration of adolescence that follows a reserved young man named Cherry who enjoys writing haiku poems to help him express his feelings, and Smile, an online influencer who wears a face mask to cover up her teeth, her biggest insecurity. This film is a fun, low stakes slice-of-life story for anime fans that need something to just kick back and relax.

5 Centimeters Per Second

Fondly remembered as one of – if not the best of – his films, Makoto Shinkai’s 5 Centimeters Per Second is a powerful, bittersweet love story that transcends the entire life of a young man named Takaki Tono exploring the complexities of life and love.

The film is divided into three seperate “episodes” that explore different periods in Tono’s life and his longstanding infatuation with a young woman named Akari that he grew up with. The film beautifully captures the idea of mutual longing, and learning that moving on isn’t black and white. While it is an emotionally taxing film, its final act is laced with an unavoidable silver lining that solidifies it as a classic.

Suzume

From the critically acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai, Suzume is the filmmaker’s latest work that’s successfully won hearts around the globe, even managing to branch into mainstream appeal. Set in a low fantasy environment, the titular Suzume accidentally opens a door that unleashes chaos on her world, forcing her to team-up with an eccentric young man to help her put the pieces back together.

Shinkai is no stranger to blending the fantastical with every day life, especially when it comes to exploring the complexities of the relationships young people make. Suzume is no different, and much like his other films, is filled with gorgeous environments and visuals.

Blue Giant

An adaptation of the original manga of the same name, Blue Giant is a fill that encapsulates artistry and musical passion in a wholly unique way that can bring even the most seasoned anime fans to tears. The story follows Dai Miyamoto, who, upon hearing a jazz performance, vows to become the world’s best saxophone player.

The film follows his journey as he begins to learn the tenor saxophone with no formal education or training. Blue Giant boasts absolutely stunning visuals and an impeccable musical score that truly solidify it as something special. The film perfectly translates Shinichi Ishizuka’s original manga to an animated medium, and it’s an absolute must-watch for anime fans on Netflix.

