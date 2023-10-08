Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 238 Spoilers

Get ready for the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen here!

October 8th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Release Date
Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen is fully out of the Sukuna vs. Gojo fight, but now we see the King of Curses battle other challengers. His bout with Hajime Kashimo began immediately after the last moments against Gojo, but fans weren’t convinced this would be enough to put Sukuna down. Sukuna’s abilities, enhanced by some returning gear to enhance himself, have made him a challenging opponent and an exciting one for readers to follow. Get ready for what comes next with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for most readers worldwide. For Japanese readers, it will be released at 12 AM, JST. But for North American readers, you can expect it to run at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! The series will have a 1-week hiatus until then.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Here’s when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will release in different regions:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 238, Kashimo might not have what it takes to defeat Sukuna, but he’s not alone.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 239

If you missed the leaks and raw scans, and our numerous articles discussing them, things weren’t going too well for Kashimo. Sukuna is increasingly well-armed in his fight, and his deformity doesn’t hinder his combat prowess, with his extra hands and mouths only serving to improve his craft. He seems to be defeated, but not without evading a Dismantle attack and identifying it as what took down Gojo.

But in the final moments of Chapter 238, we see Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori joining the fray, and even though Sukuna sees their respective strengths as paling to his own, something seems different. The readers are pumped to see more heroes leap from the sidelines, but will they join the body count? Come back in 2 weeks to find out!

- This article was updated on October 8th, 2023

