Jujutsu Kaisen is fully out of the Sukuna vs. Gojo fight, but now we see the King of Curses battle other challengers. His bout with Hajime Kashimo began immediately after the last moments against Gojo, but fans weren’t convinced this would be enough to put Sukuna down. Sukuna’s abilities, enhanced by some returning gear to enhance himself, have made him a challenging opponent and an exciting one for readers to follow. Get ready for what comes next with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239!
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, for most readers worldwide. For Japanese readers, it will be released at 12 AM, JST. But for North American readers, you can expect it to run at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! The series will have a 1-week hiatus until then.
Here’s when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will release in different regions:
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In Chapter 238, Kashimo might not have what it takes to defeat Sukuna, but he’s not alone.
RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 239
If you missed the leaks and raw scans, and our numerous articles discussing them, things weren’t going too well for Kashimo. Sukuna is increasingly well-armed in his fight, and his deformity doesn’t hinder his combat prowess, with his extra hands and mouths only serving to improve his craft. He seems to be defeated, but not without evading a Dismantle attack and identifying it as what took down Gojo.
But in the final moments of Chapter 238, we see Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori joining the fray, and even though Sukuna sees their respective strengths as paling to his own, something seems different. The readers are pumped to see more heroes leap from the sidelines, but will they join the body count? Come back in 2 weeks to find out!
- This article was updated on October 8th, 2023