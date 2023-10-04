Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks and Raw Scans Set-Up Epic Sukuna Vs. Yuji Battle

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 has made it brutally clear that nothing short of a miracle will stop Sukuna’s rampage. Fortunately, such a miracle arrives in the form of Yuji Itadori, and the chapter’s final panel makes it clear that the King of Curse’s former vessel is ready to duke it out with the evil spirit he once shared a body with. Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been waiting to see the series’ main hero and villain come to blows for years, and the ending of Chapter 238 has seemingly confirmed that their fateful battle is finally about to begin.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks: Yuji Itadori is Ready to Face Sukuna

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 ended with Sukuma assuming his flesh-and-blood, four-armed, multi-mouthed form, and leaks for Chapter 238 show how much of a force of nature the King of Curses can be. While the self-proclaimed “Thunder God” Hajime Kashimo puts up a decent fight, he never had a real shot of beating Sukuna. However, as shown in the final two pages, Hajime’s sacrifice gave Yuji and his former enemy, Hiromi Higuruma, a chance to join the fray, and fans were ecstatic.

A battle between the main hero and the primary villain is usually one of the highlights of any long-running action manga. However, Jujutsu Kaisen has gone to incredible lengths to strengthen the bond of animosity that ties Yuji and Sukuna together in the volumes leading up to the current arc. Over the last few months, Sukuna has crippled, captured, and killed many of Yuji’s closest allies, a string of atrocities culminating in the brutal murder of Satoru Gojo. To say that Yuji has more reason to hate Sukuna than any other jujutsu sorcerer in the modern era is, suffice to say, an understatement.

For his part, Sukuna has just as much of a reason to loathe Yuji, even though he’s far from the most significant threat the King of Curses currently faces. Sukuna spent more than half of Jujutsu Kaizen‘s run trapped within Yuji’s body, and Yuji’s compassionate nature has always irked the cold-hearted King of Curses. By the time Sukuna found a way to transfer himself into Megumi Fushigoru, Sukuna had made it his mission to end his former vessel’s life as cruelly as possible.

While the ending of Chapter 238 makes it clear that Higuruma will participate in some way, it’s clear that the upcoming battle will focus on Yuji and Sukuna’s long-awaited clash. Yuji has come a long way since he swallowed Sukuna’s first finger, a fact that even the King of Curses has been forced to acknowledge. However, Sukuna has also raised the stakes by reclaiming his ancient form, so there is no way to guess who will come out on top as he and Yuji finally face off.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023