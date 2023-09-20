Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Leaks and Raw Scans: Did Sukuna Just Kill Gojo?

Image:

Jujutsu Kaisen has never been afraid to kill off characters who, in any other manga, would have been protected by a shiny layer of plot armor. The bar for how low author Gege Akumaki is willing to go to show that no one is safe in the dangerous world of jujutsu sorcery was set very early on, and leaks for Chapter 236 are hinting that one of the series’ most powerful (and popular) characters has bit the dust. There’s much to unpack in the leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, so let’s dive in and see if we can piece it all together before the chapter officially drops.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaizen Chapter 236?

Image: @JJK_Spoilers

The most recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have chronicled the long-anticipated showdown between Satoru Gojo and the Sukuna-possessed Megumi Fushiguru. Chapter 235 ended with Gojo seemingly dealing the finishing blow to the self-proclaimed “King of Curses,” but early scans of Chapter 236 provided by trusted Jujutsu Kaisen leaker JJK Contents (Mya) have revealed that the actual result of the battle may not be the one the world’s strongest jujutsu sorcerer predicted over two-hundred chapters ago.

As revealed in the leaks, Chapter 236 opens with a younger version of Gojo sitting in an airport lounge with his best friend Suguru Geto, lamenting that the King of Curses didn’t put up a real fight. This is already a grim omen since Geto has been dead for a long time, but things only get worse when several of Gojo’s other deceased friends and acquaintances appear to give their thoughts. Expressing the joy he feels over dying at the hands of someone as powerful as Sukuna, Gojo smiles and bids farewell to his assembled comrades, thanking them for being in his life.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

The scene returns to the present, revealing a bloody but still alive Sukuna standing over Gojo’s bisected body. Ever happy to boast, even to a corpse, Sukuna explains that the true strength of Megumi’s most powerful Shinigami, Mahoraga, is its ability to adapt to any jujutsu technique it encounters. Everything Sukuna did during his bout with Gojo was done to give Mahoraga time to adjust to Gojo’s space-manipulating Limitless skill, which allowed the Shinigami’s innate ability to cut through anything to bypass Gojo’s “impenetrable” defenses and deal with the killing blow once Sukuna had an opening.

Did Gojo Die in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236?

As much as I hate to say it, the reaper seems to have finally caught up with the world’s strongest jujutsu sorcerer. Despite their incredible powers, jujutsu sorcerers are still human, and the series has shown on multiple occasions that mortal injuries like impalement and dismemberment aren’t something most jujutsu sorcerers can survive. Given that Gojo was cut clean in half and lost most of his blood, his chances of survival are slim.

Related: 10 Smartest Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

Gojo is one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most popular characters, and news of his death has been met with a mixture of shock, sorrow, and outrage. Many fans were satisfied with the manner of Gojo’s death and his emotional and inciteful encounter with his loved ones in the realm between life and death. However, others are angry that one of the series’ most memorable characters was killed so soon after he returned from his volume-spanning internment in the Prison Realm.

Regardless of how fans feel about Gojo’s death, his passing is the latest in a long string of game-changers driving Jujutsu Kaisen toward its conclusion. With Yuji and his allies closing in on Sukuna’s location, fans can expect an intense, vengeance-fueled bout between the King of Curses and his former vessel to start in the next few weeks.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023