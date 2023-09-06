Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Leaks, Raw Scans, and Rumors Shinjuku Showdown Winner and 2-Week Break

Images: Gege Akutami / MAPPA / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the middle of a story arc spanning more than a dozen chapters focused on a single 1-on-1 fight for the past few months now. It’s been awesome, but also exhausting, as two titanic forces clash in deadly combat, to the chagrin of fans wanting to see chapters featuring other characters. Now, as the Shinjuku Showdown appears to have a winner according to leaks and rumors about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235, we might also have a small break on our hands.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Leaks, Raw Scans and Rumors Put Satoru Gojo As Winner

Despite predictions, fears about the JJK golden boy and even foreshadowing, the latest panels have some pretty strong indicators that Gojo is securing the win. The leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 show plenty of jubilant moments for the iconic sorcerer, at one point decimating the city around him with his attacks.

From the poses evoking memories of when he hit his “Honored One” status as recently animated in the anime, to panels of a very injured and desperate-looking Sukuna, people have reason to be excited.

As some users are aptly pointing out, the winner is not explicitly declared, so be sure to check for the chapter when it drops. But given the shape of Gojo’s opponent, well…

Hollow Purple got Sukuna's toes out 😭😭 to say this is humiliating is a grave understatement pic.twitter.com/Na4GBE9Tu7 — 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖗𝖆 (@Blvds_reliquiae) September 6, 2023

We have plenty of justification to see this as not going in Sukuna’s direction. Take what you see here with a grain of salt until the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 release date!

JJK Chapter 235 Leaks, Rumors, and Raw Scans Also Show 2-Week Break Coming

As is tradition in Weekly Shonen Jump (and common manga practice in Japan) the release date for the next chapter is shown in the last panel. You know, unless it’s Berserk.

The date shown indicates a 2-week period before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 comes out, with September 25, 2023 being the release date, or September 24 for many of us readers in the West.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023