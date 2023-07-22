Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

The Hidden Inventory Arc is coming to a close in Jujutsu Kaisen. While this story is going to be seen as a buildup to the arguably more exciting upcoming arc, it’s been an engaging and gorgeous experience so far. But the current arc is not over yet, with 2 more installments in store for the fans as grim developments take place for Gojo and Geto’s escort mission. Find out what comes next with the English sub release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will release on Thursday, July 27, 2023. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, Episode 2 will be released at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET!

For international viewers looking to catch the show outside the listed regions, we’ve got you covered with this time zone guide for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand July 7, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines July 7, 1:00 AM PHT

In the next episode, Geto faces off against Toji Fushiguro, furious at the apparent demise of Gojo.

SPOILERS: What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E4?

Just moments before bringing Amanai to the Main Hall of the Tombs of the Star in Episode 3, her life is tragically short, via gunshot to the head. Gojo is seemingly dead (although for pretty clear reasons, this doesn’t stick) and Geto is out for the assailant’s blood.

What makes this more tragic is that seconds before her death, Amanai states how much more she still wants to experience in life, and it seemed like she’d have gotten the chance.

But all is not lost. Later on, we’ll find that Gojo brings himself back, with a bold first-time usage of Reverse Cursed Techniques that come in clutch during later phases of the manga. But it’ll be electrifying to see this clash between Geto and Fushiguro in the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4!

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023