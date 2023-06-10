Berserk Chapter 374 Release Date and Chapter 373 Spoilers

Images: Hakusensha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Berserk has been on a bit of a roll, lately. The series is known for its hiatuses, and unsurprisingly so, as it’s an extremely demanding story with phenomenal artwork. But it’s difficult to say how long this pattern will hold, and whether fans will have to wait awhile again before the next installment. Read here for updates on the Berserk Chapter 374 release date!

Berserk Chapter 374 Release Date

Berserk has had no official confirmation of an upcoming release date yet for Chapter 374. Reputable insider leakers such as Manga Mogora RE have recently posted about the series having a brief hiatus, lasting at least until past June. We could receive a new chapter as late as July 28, 2023, if not later.

Much like any claims put online about this series, take this with a grain of salt. As this is a developing story, we will keep you posted with any updates on the confirmed release date.

"Berserk" by Kentarou Miura, Studio Gaga, Kouji Mori will be on break in the upcoming Young Animal issue 12/2023 out This Friday and issue 13/2023 out June, 23. pic.twitter.com/6UCn4CMl1G — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 7, 2023

This is despite other outlets reporting June 25, 2023, as the release date despite it not even being a Friday. For those who don’t know, Berserk‘s publication is through the Young Animal magazine, which releases every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month. Due to the chapter issuing a “to be continued” caption at the end with no planned release date, we’re forced to wait until more information is revealed.

Berserk Chapter 373 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 374

Guts continues through another struggle with the Beast who threatens to overtake his body. This internal battle has been going on for several chapters after Guts was unable to prevent Casca’s recent abduction, his torment being drawn out below decks on the Seahorse.

Meanwhile, Schierke initiates her search for Casca using astral projection, while Kushan Empire soldiers board the ship. The last moment shows us a glimpse of a defeated Guts, laying face-down on the floor.

It’s tough to say what to expect with the release of Berserk Chapter 374. Will Guts give in to the Beast, knowing he’s otherwise not nearly powerful enough to defeat Griffith? Will Schierke find Casca in time? Are the Kushan soldiers the good variety, and is a reunion imminent? Are they sparing those aboard as potential assets instead?

There’s a lot to consider, and over a month, in all likelihood, before we get answers.

