Berserk Chapter 373 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: The Bird Sleeps in Her Cage

Images: Hakusensha / Crunchyroll, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Berserk is back on track and continues to be a genre-defining, gold-standard manga decades after its first chapter. While the tragic death of its creator Kentaro Miura devastated fans, he has left his vision in good hands, as the story continues forward. With Berserk Chapter 373, we’ll see whether Guts and Casca are able to release themselves from their despair, and just how strong Griffith’s hold over Falconia truly will be.

Berserk Chapter 373 Release Date and Time

Berserk Chapter 373 will release on the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023, at 8 AM JST. This is gathered from the Young Animal Twitter account, and from the typical monthly release pattern of Berserk combined with the publisher releasing YA issues on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month.

While Japanese readers will be delighted to read the latest Berserk issue, western audiences are forced either to wait for the Dark Horse localization or to peruse seedy scanlation sites.

Berserk Chapter 372 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 373

Casca is going in and out of the darkest corners of her mind, having upsetting visions of Guts fading into the distance. She awakens in Falconia and is treated to a seemingly decadent lifestyle in the gorgeous capital of Midland. However, this turns out to be layered dreams, where she awakes to find herself violently lashing out against the guards, only for an Inception-like moment where it’s revealed she is instead still sleeping, barely slipping in and out of consciousness.

Related: Best Berserk Watch Order | How to Watch the Series in Chronological Order

This is an interesting comparison to Guts’ predicament, where both are locked in their respective states of despair. The fans are aware of this, and wonder how long Griffith can keep his charade going, engaged to Charlotte and overseeing Falconia, and whether Casca will wind up being the one exposing him to his subjects for his true nature.

Many glimpses at the World Tree happen in Berserk Chapter 372, hinting at it holding greater significance in the release of Chapter 373 and beyond. Casca may well be asleep and captive in paradise, but she’s a born fighter, and will hopefully rattle her cage until she is free again, able to escape her nefarious captor. We will keep this piece updated with any leaks found leading up to when the issue drops, and what we can expect in the Fantasia arc going forward.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023