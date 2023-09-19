10 Smartest Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Despite being a Shonen, Jujutsu Kaisen is a show where wits tend to surpass might. Many characters have managed to beat opponents significantly stronger than them by creating outstanding strategies to help them in combat. You can be a powerful warrior, but without a good mind to back your power, you will be left at the mercy of a more strategic opponent.

There is no shortage of smart beings in the world created by Gege Akutani, but not all of them are equally as brilliant as others. Below, you will find a list of the smartest characters found in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

A Ranking of the Smartest Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

10. Aoi Todo

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

The man who claims to have an IQ of 530,000, Aoi Todo may seem like a typical jock at first. However, when you look past his muscles and simplistic reasons to befriend people, you will find a brilliant strategist. With just a couple of seconds of analyzing an opponent, Aoi can come up with the perfect way to take them down.

He can also use these analysis skills to help his allies, like Yuji, whom Aoi helped better control his powers. Todo can also use his ability Boogie Woogie, which allows him to interchange two beings with a clap, to overwhelm his opponents with surprise attacks. Sadly, his inexperience and reckless nature tend to work against him.

9. Masamichi Yaga

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Better known for being the former principal of Jujutsu High, Yaga was a serious man who did his best to be a positive influence on those around him. He was Gojo’s teacher during his time at Jujutsu High, teaching the young sorcerer everything he needed to succeed in life. His most powerful and advanced technique was the ability to create independent cursed corpses.

He could imbue dolls or dead bodies with his energy to turn them into living creatures that could aid him in fighting. He is also the one who created Panda, one of the most powerful Cursed Corpses in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sadly, he was not infallible, and could not defend himself against wiser, more experienced fighters.

8. Mahito

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Mahito may look like a young teenager, but he is a Cursed Spirit who wanted to create a world without humans in it. Despite how unhinged he would normally act, Mahito was an intelligent fighter who knew exactly how to approach a fight. If his opponents were stronger than him, he would rarely attack directly, relying on deception and surprise attacks.

If he would find himself fighting against someone who overpowered him, Mahito would always find a way to escape the confrontation as hastily as possible. However, he could still act childish, which often caused trouble not only for him but also for his allies.

7. Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen fans know that no matter how weak Gakuganji may look, this older gentleman is one of the most dangerous sorcerers you can fight against. He is a skilled cursed energy user, capable of controlling the beings around him to obey his every command. Few beings in the world of the series can resist his techniques.

He is also an expert manipulator who could even trick his enemies into thinking he was an ally. Almost no one can detect when they are being tricked by Gakuganji. Nonetheless, he can sometimes act too overconfident, which can lead him to underestimate an opponent.

6. Suguru Geto

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Gojo’s former best friend, a powerful sorcerer, and one of the most dangerous men in the world. Geto was a young man who wished to see a world where only sorcerers existed. He considered regular humans to be vermin since they were the cause behind the Cursed Spirits’ existence.

Geto could absorb any Curse Spirit he exorcised, to later use them for his own goals. He knew exactly which Curse he needed to use in any fight, and could also analyze his opponent’s moves after seconds of a fight commencing. Sadly, his arrogance and desire to change the world became his undoing, committing several mistakes during his last fight in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

5. Yuki Tsukumo

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

One of the only Special Grade sorcerers in existence, Yuki was a passionate woman who wanted to create a curse-free world. She was a free spirit, unwilling to work for the higher-ups at Jujutsu High and working by herself. Many people considered her a lazy individual who did not want to take missions, but Yuki never cared about those rumors.

As a Special Grade, Yuki was not only a skilled sorcerer and amazing fighter, she was also a masterful strategist. She could confuse her opponents and taunt them until she could find an opening to attack. Even the mighty Kenjaku fell victim to her plans, almost being defeated during their match. Woefully, her analytical skills were not on par with that of her opponent, who ended up defeating her.

4. Ryomen Sukuna

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

In the past, Sukuna was a Jujutsu sorcerer who was feared and revered for his immense power. Before his death, he turned himself into a Curse Spirit, hoping to be reborn in a new body and continue with his reign of terror. Sukuna has one of the most powerful minds in the franchise. He knows almost all subjects about sorcery and can use them to his advantage.

He is also a conniving individual who can convince or coerce others into doing his bidding. Sukuna is constantly several steps ahead of his opponents, predicting their next moves or manipulating their feelings. Nonetheless, his only desire is to destroy and revel in the pain he causes, so he prefers to rely on raw strength instead of planned attacks most of the time.

3. Satoru Gojo

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Satoru is a member of the prestigious Gojo family, one of the most respected sorcerer clans in the world. He is also the first member of this family to have been born with the abilities Limitless and Six Eyes. These skills combined not only turned Satoru into the strongest sorcerer of his generation, but also increased his fighting ability, strategic thinking, and overall intelligence.

After just a couple of seconds of analyzing his enemy, Gojo can come up with different strategies and moves to neutralize them. He is also a convincing actor and a masterful orator. He has been able to trick Jujutsu High’s higher-ups on more than one occasion. Yet, Gojo is still a mortal man who has not lived or experienced as much as the true masterminds of Jujutsu Kaisen.

2. Kenjaku

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Considered by many the most terrifying and threatening Curse Spirit to have ever been conceived, Kenjaku is an ancient evil who has lived for centuries. He created a technique that allowed him to transplant his brain into corpses, taking control of them and giving him access to the abilities his hosts had in life.

Kenjaku is the being behind all the pain and suffering that our heroes have been subjected to in the series. He does not care about power or transforming the world, he only wants to find a being who can challenge his power and intellect. Nevertheless, it is his lack of true motivation that prevents him from being the most intelligent character in the series.

1. Tengen

Screenshot: Gege Akutani / Shueisha

Tengen is a sorcerer who has lived for centuries thanks to his Cursed Technique, which grants him immortality. During his time as a regular human, Tengen was one of the founders of Jujutsu, passing his knowledge and his abilities on to anyone who wished to learn. Now, centuries later, he continues to do so, being one of the pillars who keeps the world under control.

He has centuries of knowledge and experience to aid him and his allies, a fact that has been demonstrated several times in the series. Without him, every Jujutsu Academy would have fallen already, as he is the one who guides and protects these institutions. Tengen is without a doubt the wisest being in Jujutsu Kaisen.

