How Many Fingers Does Sukuna Have in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Ryomen Sukuna is The King of Curses and for many the strongest sorcerer to ever live. True to that, his fingers carry a fragment of his soul and a massive amount of cursed energy. But how many of them are there? And after Sukuna eats all of his fingers, what will happen?

What Happens When Sukuna Eats All of the Fingers?

Sukuna has a total of 20 Cursed Fingers in Jujutsu Kaisen. After consuming all of them, he will be able to regain his original power. Sukuna had four arms (thus 20 fingers), 4 eyes, and two mouths during his prime in the Heian Era.

Sukuna’s original body, as shown on the cover of the 177th chapter of the manga. Image: Jujutsu Kaisen Wiki.

How Many Fingers Has Yuji Eaten in the Anime?

Yuji has eaten a total of 4 fingers in the anime. He ate the first finger during the incident in Sugisawa High School and the second one as part of a test by Gojo. The third and fourth ones were eaten by Sukuna without Yuji’s consent after the fight with the Finger Bearer at Eishu Juvenile Detention Center and after the battle at Yasohachi Bridge, respectively.

How Many Fingers Has Sukuna Eaten in the Manga?

As revealed in the manga’s 222nd chapter, Sukuna has eaten 19 of his fingers, as well as his mummified corpse (which according to him makes up for the cursed energy stored in the remaining finger) before starting his battle with Gojo. Sukuna believes that in order to pull off Yuji’s execution indefinitely, Gojo has the last finger.

