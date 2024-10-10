James Gunn Shoots Down Batman Casting Rumor

James Gunn, Co-CEO of DC Studios, has denied the rumors that the studio is looking for an aged Batman in the DC Universe (DCU). Gunn addressed the rumors in an Instagram story, stating that a news article claiming he was searching for a “middle-aged” Batman was “bullsh*t.”

Gunn emphasized that casting for DC Studios projects generally doesn’t begin until the script is finalized. At this point, there’s not even a script ready to go for Batman. The rumor originated from internet scooper MyTimeToShineHello, who has a reputation for both accurate and inaccurate predictions regarding upcoming films.

While Gunn has previously debunked rumors that later proved true, regarding Superman’s suit and Ultraman’s appearance in the upcoming Superman film, he maintains that this rumor about Batman is entirely fabricated.

Remember when the Superman suit and Ultraman were "debunked."



Let's just wait and see. pic.twitter.com/inN3mINEbD — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 10, 2024

The upcoming film Batman: The Brave and the Bold is expected to be the first introduction of the DCU’s Batman. As some reports have suggested, the project is not yet in advanced pre-production, and the script is not being written by Andy Muschietti, the film’s director, and Rodo Sayagues.

It’s important to note that Matt Reeves’ The Batman films, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, exist in a separate Elseworlds universe, distinct from Gunn’s DCU. The same goes for The Joker movies with Joaquin Phoenix. Reeves has confirmed that his universe is not connected to the DCU, meaning Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman will not be incorporated into Gunn’s vision.

Until we get some concrete evidence regarding DCU’s Batman, we will get many of these rumors instead of real confirmation. The best thing to do is to wait for a place to confirm or deny it before outright saying it’s true. Until it’s confirmed or denied by an official source, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Source: My Time To Shine Hello

