Wonder Woman Prequel Is Moving On Without Gal Gadot

DC Studios is moving forward with its planned Wonder Woman prequel series, Paradise Lost. The series, which was announced alongside other DCU projects in January, will explore Themyscira, the birthplace of Wonder Woman before the hero herself was born. Paradise Lost will not feature Gal Gadot as Diana, who portrayed the character in the previous DCEU films.

Recommended Videos

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has confirmed progress on the series. This indicates that the DCU plans to continue exploring the mythology of Wonder Woman despite the absence of Gal Gadot.

While there has been no official announcement regarding a new live-action Wonder Woman movie or series starring a new actress, the development of Paradise Lost suggests that we may see a new Wonder Woman in the DCU.

More DC: The Joker Box Office Is Criminally Low

Fans should have expected this because even Henry Cavill has been replaced by a new Superman. There’s a big guarantee that other actors have replaced every member of the Justice League in the DCEU.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s up to the fans to decide whether they like or hate this. There was a minority that did not like Gal Godot because some scenes seemed amateur. However, a few scenes don’t speak for a movie as a whole. She did a good job in her role as Wonder Woman, and a possible replacement isn’t because of her performance.

More DC: Smallville Superman May Return

We definitely expect every superhero to be replaced in the DCU unless it was a movie made under James Gunn himself. This is likely why Peacemaker was able to make it through the change. However, it’s open season for other superheroes.

We’ll have to pay attention to see how things go from here, but it is likely that Gal Godot is out as Wonder Woman.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy